I-41 rehabilitation project; long-term lane, ramp closures to begin
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will start the next stage of construction on the I-41 rehabilitation project during the week of April 14.
Lane, ramp closures to begin
What we know:
WisDOT officials say the stretch in question is between Burleigh Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee County.
As part of the next stage of work, long-term lane and ramp closures will also begin.
Long-term lane closures along I-41 within the project limits
- Traffic will be reduced from three (3) lanes to two (2) lanes in each direction during the daytime hours.
- Traffic may be reduced to one (1) lane in each direction only during overnight hours.
- Long-term lane closures expected until late 2025.
North Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-41 to close long-term
- North Avenue on-ramp expected to remain closed until late summer 2025.
- Additional short-term ramp closures will be required throughout the project.
All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.
What you can do:
You are invited to learn more about this I-41 rehabilitation project.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.