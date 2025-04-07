Expand / Collapse search

I-41 rehabilitation project; long-term lane, ramp closures to begin

By
Published  April 7, 2025 3:54pm CDT
Traffic
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Drivers should expect lane and ramp closures along a stretch of I-41 starting the week of April 14.
    • The stretch that will be impacted is between Burleigh Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee County.
    • Long-term lane closures are expected until late 2025.

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will start the next stage of construction on the I-41 rehabilitation project during the week of April 14.

Lane, ramp closures to begin

What we know:

WisDOT officials say the stretch in question is between Burleigh Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee County

As part of the next stage of work, long-term lane and ramp closures will also begin. 

Long-term lane closures along I-41 within the project limits

  • Traffic will be reduced from three (3) lanes to two (2) lanes in each direction during the daytime hours.
  • Traffic may be reduced to one (1) lane in each direction only during overnight hours.
  • Long-term lane closures expected until late 2025.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

North Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-41 to close long-term

  • North Avenue on-ramp expected to remain closed until late summer 2025.
  • Additional short-term ramp closures will be required throughout the project.

All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

What you can do:

You are invited to learn more about this I-41 rehabilitation project.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

TrafficMilwaukeeNews