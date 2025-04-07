I-41 rehabilitation project; long-term lane, ramp closures to begin

article

The Brief Drivers should expect lane and ramp closures along a stretch of I-41 starting the week of April 14. The stretch that will be impacted is between Burleigh Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee County. Long-term lane closures are expected until late 2025.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will start the next stage of construction on the I-41 rehabilitation project during the week of April 14.

Lane, ramp closures to begin

What we know:

WisDOT officials say the stretch in question is between Burleigh Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee County.

As part of the next stage of work, long-term lane and ramp closures will also begin.

Long-term lane closures along I-41 within the project limits

Traffic will be reduced from three (3) lanes to two (2) lanes in each direction during the daytime hours.

Traffic may be reduced to one (1) lane in each direction only during overnight hours.

Long-term lane closures expected until late 2025.

North Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-41 to close long-term

North Avenue on-ramp expected to remain closed until late summer 2025.

Additional short-term ramp closures will be required throughout the project.

All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

What you can do:

You are invited to learn more about this I-41 rehabilitation project.