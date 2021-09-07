Pets rescued from hurricane arrive in Waukesha

One hundred fifty animals in the path of Hurricane Ida arrived in Waukesha on Tuesday, Sept. 7. In a few days, they will be ready for adoption.

A plane filled with the animals landed at Waukesha County Airport – fleeing one storm only to arrive in a much smaller one.

"Today we are welcoming a rescue transport flight of pets that were impacted by Hurricane Ida down in Mississippi and Louisiana," said Jennifer Smieja with Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha. "Basically the way it works is that pets that have already been up for adoption in those shelters are cleared out and brought up to our shelter for adoption. That way those shelters have room to act as emergency facilities to keep the pets that are lost down there so they have a chance to be reunited with their families."

A mix of cats and dogs tried to stay dry as they relocate to the HAWS shelter, located across the street from the airport.

"We have them go through basic medical checks, we make sure they are completely healthy, that they are up to date on vaccines, we do spay and neutering as necessary," Smieja said.

Pets arrive from Mississippi and Louisiana at Waukesha County Airport.

And just as the rain arrived, the pets rolled out and into their temporary kennel until forever homes find them.

"It’s a win-win for us, and we are honored to be able to help," said Smieja.

More information is available on the HAWS website.

