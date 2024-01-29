Milwaukee shooting: 2 dead at Hopkins and Stark

article

A 16-year-old and 21-year-old are dead following a shooting on Milwaukee's north side that took place Monday, Jan. 29.

Milwaukee police said the shooting occurred just before 2:30 p.m. near Hopkins and Stark.

Police said preliminary information suggests that two individuals fired shots at each other, subsequently hitting each other.

The 16-year-old sustained fatal injuries and died on the scene. The 21-year-old was transported to the hospital for treatment and later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.