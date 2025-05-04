Honoring fallen Wisconsin firefighters; Hoan Bridge lights up red

The Brief The Milwaukee Fire Department and Light the Hoan partnered with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to light the Hoan Bridge up red on Sunday night, May 4. It was lit up to honor and remember the two Wisconsin firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2024. Crews want the lights and Sunday’s gathering to symbolize a celebration of what they did and the lives they lived.



A bright tribute to fallen firefighters lit up downtown Milwaukee on Sunday night, May 4.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department and Light the Hoan partnered with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to honor and remember the two Wisconsin firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2024.

Those firefighters were Doran Kemp II, who spent 25 years with the MFD. The other was Tyler Kreiter, who spent 17 years with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The bridge lit up red in honor of the two throughout the night.

Doran Kemp II, Tyler Kreiter

Fire leaders say both men died from cancer last year.

What they're saying:

During a speech, people said the two led a parallel life and embodied the spirit of giving. Loved ones said they were both taken too soon.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Green Bay fire chief Matthew Knott said cancer is one of the biggest issues firefighters are facing.

"Cancer is indeed a terrible disease, it's something that is plaguing a lot of our firefighters, both current and retired, and something that we pledge to do everything we can to prevent moving forward," said Knott.

Milwaukee chief Aaron Lipski said although the loss of these men is a tragedy, fire crews want the lights and Sunday’s gathering to symbolize a celebration of what they did and the lives they lived.