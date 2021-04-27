Home Show at State Fair Park weeks after COVID hospital dismantled

Weeks after the National Guard moved out of the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park, a new group moved in on Tuesday, April 27 in preparation for the Metropolitan Builders Association’s MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show.

Consider yourself one of the lucky ones if you never saw what it looked like when the National Guard occupied it as a COVID-19 hospital.

"There was a hospital in here just a few weeks ago – over the entire area," said Kathy Raab with the MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show. "They have been absolutely amazing partners in the disinfecting, following all of the guidelines that they had to do to decommission that and get this ready for us to move in."

(Courtesy: Wisconsin State Fair)

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Expo Center will host an event.

"We’re complying with all social guidelines," said Raab. "Masks are required. The aisles are wide enough. There’s one-way direction. We’ll be monitoring the capacity of people that can come in here because we want this to be safe, fun and in-person."

"Is it weird? I guess I’m not really thinking about that part of it," said David Roembke with Victory Companies. "I’m really looking more towards the future, and hopefully, things getting behind us and things getting back to normal."

During the snow, nearly 100 vendors will help guests do more with the place they call home.

Alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center for treating COVID-19 patients

"We’re a custom home builder and remodeler, and that is what we do," said Roembke.

Home is a place that, for many of us, has turned into so much more.

"More people are spending time in their homes, and they really need to make it a place that they like," said Raab.

People interested in attending the event are encouraged to buy a ticket in advance.