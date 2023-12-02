Holiday Train southeast Wisconsin stops; when, where to find it
MILWAUKEE - The 2023 Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train will make seven stops across southeast Wisconsin starting Sunday, Dec. 3 into Monday, Dec. 4.
The Holiday Train raises money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities. According to the train's website, professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. Canadian-Pacific makes a donation to the local food shelf at each stop and encourages attendees to also donate.
Since its inception in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $22.5 million and more than five million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
2023 Holiday Train schedule
- Sunday, Dec. 3 at 6:45 p.m.
- Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Court
- Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8:05 p.m.
- Railway crossing, 11402 County Road G
- Monday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.
- Harwood Avenue railway crossing
- Monday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
- Railway crossing at Cottonwood Avenue
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.
- Monday, Dec. 4 at 6:40 p.m.
- S. Silver Lake Street railway crossing
- Monday, Dec. 4 at 7:50 p.m.
- Brandt Quirk Park parking lot (ball diamond) adjacent to railroad tracks
Columbus
- Monday, Dec. 4 at 9:05 p.m.
- Amtrak Depot, 395 N. Ludington Street