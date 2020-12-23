Holiday packages remain stuck at USPS Oak Creek facility

It is going to take a holiday miracle for some packages to arrive in time for Christmas morning; there is a major slowdown with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

USPS said historic holiday shipping, combined with staffing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, have slowed everything down. Some people shipped packages hoping they'd arrive by Friday's holiday, but that's not going to happen.

"This is something I did a long time ago," said Donna Sorenson of Sturtevant. "It takes months."

Sorenson knows a thing or two about patience, cross-stitching intricate works with vibrant colors.

Donna Sorenson

This year, Christmas will be different. Sorenson won't be seeing her daughter, who lives in St. Louis, so she decided to send her a favorite piece -- her old Christmas stocking.

"Just because of COVID, you never know, you might not be around the next day. I just thought it would be a nice touch to send it to her," Sorenson said.

That gift has not gotten to Sorenson's daughter yet; it was sent earlier this month and is currently stuck at a postal facility in Oak Creek.

"It’s been sitting there since the (December) 5th when I shipped it. It hasn’t moved," said Sorenson.

United States Postal Service (USPS)

And Sorenson's not alone.

A representative for the USPS Lakeland District said they are experiencing delays due to historic holiday shipping and a temporary employee shortage due to the pandemic.

"I’m frustrated, but I do understand," Sorenson said.

Sorenson knows that things take time. She is trying to stay patient once again but isn't counting on a Christmas miracle.

"I’m just resigned it’s not going to get there this year. I’m just hoping it’s not lost," said Sorenson.

USPS said it is working around the clock to deal with the historic package volume. They are trying to make sure packages make it to their locations soon.

Statement from USPS regarding Oak Creek facility delay:

The U.S. Postal Service, similar to the broader shipping sector, continues to face near-term pressure on service performance across categories as it manages through a historic record of holiday volume this season. This negative impact is compounded by the temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge, as well as ongoing capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail.

The Postal Service’s 644,000 employees continue to work diligently to address issues and remain focused on delivering the Holidays and beyond for the nation. Amid the historic volume, the Postal Service continues to flex its network, including making sure the right equipment is available to sort, process and deliver a historic volume of mail and packages this holiday season. Our entire Operations team, from collections, to processing to delivery, worked throughout this past weekend and continues to work around the clock to address the historic volume. We are accepting all volume that is presented to us which is adding to our challenges.