Holiday Folk Fair International celebrates traditional dress

West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The 2023 Holiday Folk Fair International brought cultures together at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center in West Allis on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The event celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeast Wisconsin – exploring the ways music, food, dance and art weave together a message of welcome. This year's theme was "Celebrate the Culture of Traditional Dress," allowing people the opportunity to explore how groups share their culture and traditions through the apparel they wear.

"Every nation is proud of what they wear," said Donna Roever, Holiday Folk Fair International spokesperson. "And many of it has meanings. Like I’m from the Czech group and if you wear a circle of flowers in your hair, that means you’re available."

People say their favorite part is seeing the cultures weave together.

"I like the entertainment, the food, different ethnic dancing, cultures, exhibits," said Jeanyne Newmann.

"As long as I’ve been coming here, since ‘58, I still learned a whole bunch of things when I go to the culture booths," added Sheila Bethia. "Everybody gets together, and I think it’s so important to look for things that we're alike than different and learn things."

Sunday, Nov. 19 is the last day of the Holiday Folk Fair International. 

