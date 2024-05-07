Hit-and-run kills Milwaukee girl, new video shows man's arrest

New Wauwatosa police squad video shows the moments officers arrested a man wanted in a hit-and-run last week.

The crash killed a 4-year-old and injured her mother on Tuesday, April 30.

30-year-old Donald Crayton was arrested after police say he ran from officers following a crash at 72nd and North. Just hours before, prosecutors said he drove an SUV into his girlfriend and her daughter, 27-year-old Gloria Hymes and 4-year-old Zekani Hymes-Wilson.

Hymes-Wilson died from her injuries and her mother is still recovering.

Investigators say Crayton was Hymes’ boyfriend and lived with both victims at the time of the crash. A search warrant said investigators are looking into the hit-and-run as an intentional act.

During this police chase, police say Adriana Merkel, 21, drove Crayton around. Merkel told investigators she, too, is Crayton's girlfriend.

The criminal complaint said the chase lasted around five miles with speeds reaching 90 miles per hour as they tried to get away.

Police took him down on a front lawn.

Crayton made his initial court appearance over the weekend. He was previously convicted of hitting and killing another person in 2018 and has never had a valid driver's license.

The motive behind the crash isn’t clear.

Crayton will be in court again next week.