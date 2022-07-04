Highland Park parade shooting manhunt over, 6 dead, 30 hurt

A 22-year-old man named as a person of interest in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting was taken into police custody Monday evening, July 4 after an hours-long manhunt.

Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said a police officer pulled over Robert E. Crimo III about five miles north of the shooting scene several hours after police released the man's photo and an image of his silver Honda Fit and warned the public that he was likely armed and dangerous. Police declined to immediately identify Crimo as a suspect but said identifying him as a person of interest, sharing his name and other information publicly was a serious step.

The gunman on a rooftop opened fire on the Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said.

Police have identified Robert E Crimo, 22 as a person of interest.

FOX6 News heard from some of the people who came downtown ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with their friends, family and neighbors. Instead, they were left wondering why Highland Park became the latest city to become victimized by a mass shooting.

Just as the Fourth of July parade was stepping off, Richard Kaufman recalled thinking somebody threw fireworks onto Central Avenue in downtown Highland Park.

"I was standing on that corner," said Kaufman.

Seconds later, he knew those sound were something else.

"He stopped," said Kaufman. "He paused, and then ‘bam, bam, bam, bam,’ another 30 rounds."

Highland Park police said the gunman was likely positioned on top of a building overlooking the route, using what police described as a "high-power rifle."

Five of the six killed died at the scene, and dozens more were injured. The shooting sent the parade crowd running.

"Chaos. Pandemonium. Craziness," said Kaufman. "Babies were flying through the air. People were breaking their arms and legs trying to get over the damn chairs and diving for cover."

Hours later, proof of the desperation was all over the sidewalks, with bicycles, strollers and chairs scattered along the parade route.

Around 6:30 p.m., police said they spotted Crimo's car in nearby Lake Forest and chased him. Viewer video shows the moment officers approached his car and took him into custody, ending an eight-hour manhunt.

Police did bring Crimo back to Highland Park, where charges are expected.