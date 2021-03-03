Health Department, Children’s Wisconsin, Medical College to announce vaccine partnership

Mayor Barrett and Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson will be joined by representatives of Children’s Wisconsin and the Medical College of Wisconsin Wednesday, March 3 to announce a partnership with the City of Milwaukee Health Department to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers and childcare providers.

The announcement comes after the state moved to Phase 1b for vaccinations.

According to the Department of Health Services, 13 percent of the Milwaukee County population has received at least their first dose of the vaccine -- and about six percent have received both shots.

The Milwaukee Health Department is dedicating the first two weeks of Phase 1b eligibility to vaccinating teachers. It's all in an effort to get teachers and students back to the classroom for in-person learning.

After two weeks, others in Phase 1b -- including childcare workers, food supply workers, and other public-facing essential workers can scheduled appointments.