'Healing Ink' Waukesha parade 1st responders tattoos

A "Healing Ink" and "United for Waukesha Resiliency Center" partnership provided tattoos for first responders who rushed to help during the 2021 Christmas parade attack, helping them process their pain through permanent ink.

Organizers said they hope the tattoos for 30 first responders over two days will help those on the front lines continue to heal.

After 15 years as a tattoo artist, Matty Stolzenburg said he realizes his job is more than just ink.

"People kind of use us as therapy," he said. "We do a lot of talking."

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, his office was inside Waukesha’s Raised Grain Brewery.

Stolzenburg was one of 16 volunteers helping first responders process their pain.

"I just remember the shouting on the radio, trying to figure out what was going on," said Ryan-ann Carpenter. "911 just blew up."

Carpenter was working as a dispatcher during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade. It turned chaotic and heartbreaking when Darrell Brooks drove an SUV through the crowd. He killed six people and hurt dozens of others.

"Honestly, there was a lot that I didn’t remember until a couple months later," said Carpenter.

Carpenter got a tattoo to remind her of a friend who died that same year.

"What happened to them was beyond their control, beyond their choice," said Crag Dershowitz. "This allows them to take control back and say, ‘I now make the choice for myself and my body.’"

Dershowitz is the CEO of Healing Ink. The Los Angeles-based group travels across the country offering free tattoos to those impacted by acts of mass violence.

Everyone receiving a tattoo Wednesday helped in some way when Waukesha needed them most.

The permanent custom ink holds special significance to firefighters, police and paramedics.

"I have a better understanding of what it’s done to my fellow humans, you know?" said Stolzenburg.

Like Carpenter, they left not just with memories of one day but a reminder that it’s OK to let people see what’s in their hearts.

"I’ve dealt with it," said Carpenter. "I’ve processed it. I’ve learned from it. I’ve become more resilient because of it."

The Resiliency Center was created to help the entire community heal after the parade attack.

On Thursday, everyone is welcome to come to Raised Grain between 4 p.m. and 7 p,m. for live music and performances by the Dancing Grannies and the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team, two groups devastated during the parade attack.