Heal the Hood: Milwaukee block party, resource fair 'all positivity'

Half block party, half resource fair, a Milwaukee neighborhood worked to flip the script on gun violence Saturday, May 27.

FOX6 News spoke with high school students at Heal the Hood who said they don't want to go down the wrong path.

"Too much wild stuff going on, people out here getting killed," said teen Marale Smith.

At the 11th annual event, they had the chance to jumpstart their futures. It's all about finding solutions.

"All positivity," said teen Cedric Johnson. "I’m trying to get into real estate and trying to go to college, change my life basically."

"The food is nice, everybody outside having a good time, no chaos going on," Smith said.

At 8th and Burleigh, it wasn't just free food and activities – but also connections and community resources that brought people together.

"We are helping children have access to places they may not have been to before and allowing them to learn and be in a safe space," said organizer Ashley Harrell.

Attendees also met Milwaukee police officers.

"We're not security, we are just out here hanging out and interacting with folks," said MPD District 5 Capt. Sheronda Grant.

Some of the resources included help with housing, jobs and education opportunities.

"Keeping us off the street," Johnson said. He hopes more events like it can create a path of healing.

"Where you grow up doesn’t define who you are as a person, you can be anything you want to be," said Africana Newson.

Heal the Hood organizers said they're always looking for volunteers; they have a sign-up form online.