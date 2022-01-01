Hayat Pharmacy 24/7 COVID testing underway

If you're in need of a COVID-19 test, one Milwaukee site is making it easier to get one. With the start of the new year, Hayat Pharmacy has officially made testing available 24 hours a day.

"It’s a very convenient operation here, they seem to be right on top of it," said Saturday test recipient Daniel Surges.

With the omicron variant surging, the need for COVID-19 tests has been on the rise throughout the holidays.

"In order to help the community, we have to extend the hours," said Hashim Zaibak, CEO of Hayat Pharmacy. "We kept extending and extending the hours, and we just said: Let's go 24 hours and create three shifts, so we can take care of the community."

As of Jan.1, Hayat Pharmacy – located near 8th and Layton – has officially made testing available 24 hours a day.

Hayat Pharmacy starts 24/7 COVID-19 testing

"We looked at the number of appointments, we have 800 appointments, so we expect to be very busy today," said Zaibak.

Take-home tests and rapid tests are available for purchase, but the basic tests are free of charge. Convenience for the community is Hayat's biggest priority.

"By making it more convenient, by making it easier for the people to come and test, we’re helping to prevent further infections," said Zaibak.

The pharmacy will be open 24 hours until the demand for tests winds down. If you’re looking to get tested, prepare to be patient.

"It's better to be early than late," said Zaibak.

Registering online may make the process easier.