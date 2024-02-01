HAWS distributes free pet supplies in Milwaukee: 'Times are tough'

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County distributed free pet supplies Thursday, Feb. 1.

The shelter's Pet Pantry popped up at Deer District in Milwaukee. The event started during the COVID-19 pandemic to help pet owners in financial need keep their pets with them, rather than having to surrender them to a shelter or re-home them.

"Times are tough and things are expensive," said HAWS' Johanna Schmanski. "We know that supply chains are costing us more, and people are going through changes, so we want to be able to help people and support them."

The Pet Pantry had things like food, treats and other basic care items and needs.

For more information about HAWS – including how to donate – visit the organization's website.