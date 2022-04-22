HAWS foster dog graduation held at Carroll University

article

It was graduation day for some Carroll University students and their foster dogs Friday, April 22.

Students had been caring for the dogs full-time since the start of the semester as part of a foster program with the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in Waukesha.

Each student involved is part of the university's animal behavior program. With Friday's graduation, the dogs are ready to move on to forever homes.

Program organizers said it is a win-win for both the dogs and the students.

"HAWS partners with us to help get the dogs, and then we work together to have those dogs in students' apartments for the semester," a program organizer said. "(It's) incredibly beneficial for the dogs' enrichment as well as the students' learning."

One of the dogs is actually being adopted by a student. This is the third year of the program.