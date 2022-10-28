Hartland vigil after apartment fire; 6 found shot, dead

A candlelight vigil was held at Hartland's Nixon Park on Friday night, Oct. 28 for the victims and displaced famileis affected by an apartment fire the previous week.

Hartland police said that all six people – including four children – found dead after an apartment fire on Oct. 21 had been shot. One of the six, a man, appears to have shot himself.

Police Chief Torin Misko said investigators found a "flammable liquid" that isn't normally found inside an apartment. However, he did not say whether the fire was intentionally set – or whether the man shot and killed his family.

FOX6 News has identified some of the deceased as 34-year-old Connor McKisick, 33-year-old Jessica McKisick and 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier. The three others have been identified as a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. The police chief said the boys, twins, were the McKisicks' sons.