Hartland fatal fire: Investigators ID 6 found dead
HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police in an update Sunday said two adults and four children died in a fire at an apartment building early Friday, Oct. 21, naming the two adults.
Police identified the adults as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick.
The children were identified only as a girl, 14, a girl 12 and two boys, ages 3.
The six were found dead in a four-unit building near Oxford Drive and Mansfield Circle early Friday. Firefighters said it is unclear exactly how the six people died.
Police Chief Torin Misko said Friday a criminal investigation into the cause was underway. He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.
Hartland fatal apartment fire (SKYFOX)
