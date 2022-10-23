Expand / Collapse search

Hartland fatal fire: Investigators ID 6 found dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police in an update Sunday said two adults and four children died in a fire at an apartment building early Friday, Oct. 21, naming the two adults. 

Police identified the adults as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick.

The children were identified only as a girl, 14, a girl 12 and two boys, ages 3. 

The six were found dead in a four-unit building near Oxford Drive and Mansfield Circle early Friday. Firefighters said it is unclear exactly how the six people died. 

Police Chief Torin Misko said Friday a criminal investigation into the cause was underway. He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded. 

Hartland fatal apartment fire (SKYFOX)

