Hartland investigation: 6 victims each suffered single gunshot wound

Hartland police revealed on Monday evening, Oct. 24 that each of the six persons, two adults and four children, who were found dead inside a Hartland apartment building following a fire on Friday, Oct. 21 suffered a single gunshot wound. Officials say Connor McKisick's gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Investigators on Monday also revealed there was evidence of an "ignitable liquid" in the apartment where it would not typically be located. Officials have not identified what that liquid was.

Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said there was no further danger to the community – and the investigation into this crime remains active.

"This is a tragic incident for the family of the deceased, our first responders, and the Hartland community," Misko said.

Police identified the victims in this incident as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified only as a girl, 14, a girl 12 and two boys, ages 3.

On Monday, Oct. 24, a police car sat outside the boarded-up apartment building, where a memorial is growing for the family. A mile away from the memorial, the family met with police on Monday afternoon.

David Grevenkamp, a science teacher at North Shore Middle School, feels like this is a sad day.

"I know two of the girls in the family, and I know they younger children as well; this is just a really sad day," said Grevenkamp.

"Anytime there is a fire with fatalities involved, we want to be very careful with determining the cause of that, and what happens, so we make sure that we properly investigate that," said Torin Misko, Hartland Police Chief.

On Friday, calls came in for a fire at the four-unit building on Mansfield Court shortly after 5 a.m.

"Police and fire crews were met with a large amount of fire and began rescuing individuals from the building and the balconies of the building," Misko said.

This fire displaced three families from their homes. Now, the community is collecting gift cards for the families – for immediate food and clothing needs. Gift cards can be brought to Hartland Village Hall (210 Cottonwood Avenue) Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Fox Brothers Piggly Wiggly in Hartland is also taking gift card donations.

This incident remains under investigation by the Hartland Police Department in conjunction with the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office and the State Fire Marshal through the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.