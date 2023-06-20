Hartland Arrowhead proposal debate continues; ban rainbows, safe spaces

article

Hartland Arrowhead school leaders and community members will meet once again Tuesday, June 20 to discuss a controversial policy proposal.

If approved, it would ban things like Pride flags in school buildings. Stickers, signs, and other items with political affiliation, race, gender preference, also would not be allowed.

But some argue the policy is too vague and could lead to unintended consequences.

"Our principal’s office has a college flag. Are those OK? Per this policy, they would not be," said Laura Myrah, superintendent.

Administrators admit no one has ever complained about safe spaces. That raised even more questions from parents.

"This is a colossal waste of time," said John Norcross, parent.

The committee will take up the issue again on June 20.

Waukesha and Kettle Moraine schools have similar policies in place. The policy, as it is writte now, does not include students' clothes or personal items, so long as it is within the dress code.