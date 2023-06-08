Hartland Arrowhead proposal paused; would ban rainbows, safe spaces

Arrowhead's policy committee hits the "pause button" on discussions to ban Pride flags and political signs. The committee decided early Thursday, June 8 they wanted to review the draft with an attorney – and hear from other districts with similar policies.

"I don’t feel super safe within the school as a whole," said Cat Cummings, Arrowhead Union High School freshman.

Cummings said "safe spaces" at Arrowhead High School helpe make her feel accepted and welcome. Now, a proposed policy could mean those signs could come down.

"Honestly, we’ve talked about moving if it were to go through," Cummings said.

Cat Cummings

Early Thursday, Arrowhead's policy committee discussed a "Flags, signage and divisive propaganda" proposal.

If approved, it would ban things like Pride flags in school buildings. Stickers, signs, and other items with political affiliation, race, gender preference, also would not be allowed.

"Signage in my opinion, should be related to the curriculum that’s being taught," said a supporter of the policy.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This policy really supports what Arrowhead is all about – one team. We are one team and there’s no division," said another supporter.

But some argue the policy is too vague and could lead to unintended consequences.

"Our principal’s office has a college flag. Are those OK? Per this policy, they would not be," said Laura Myrah, superintendent.

Administrators admit no one has ever complained about safe spaces. That raised even more questions from parents.

"This is a colossal waste of time," said John Norcross, parent.

Cummings believes the proposal exists to target LGBTQ kids.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"All we want to do is exist – we don’t want to spread any propaganda or anything like that. We just want to exist as people," Cummings said.

The committee will take up the issue again on June 20.

Waukesha and Kettle Moraine schools have similar policies in place. The policy, as it is writte now, does not include students' clothes or personal items, so long as it is within the dress code.