Harris picks Walz for VP; Wisconsin leaders, organizations respond

Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday.

Harris said in a post on social media that Walz has "delivered for working families" as a governor, coach, teacher and veteran. Walz called it "the honor of a lifetime" to be Harris’ vice presidential pick. The two will appear together in Philadelphia at an evening rally.

Walz is joining Harris during one of the most turbulent periods in modern American politics, promising an unpredictable campaign ahead. Republicans have rallied around former President Donald Trump after his attempted assassination in July.

Just weeks later, President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign, forcing Harris to unify Democrats and consider potential running mates over a breakneck two-week stretch.

Here is what some of Wisconsin's high-profile political figures have said about the Walz pick.

Gov. Tony Evers:

"Vice President Kamala Harris picked a good one in my colleague and good friend across the river, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.



"As former educators, Tim and I believe in doing what’s best for kids, leading with kindness, empathy, and respect, and working hard to get good things done for the people we serve. Those are exactly the kind of Midwestern values and qualities that will make Tim a great Vice President.



"We know the path to the White House runs right through Wisconsin, and we are fired up and ready to get to work over the next 91 days to elect Vice President Harris and Governor Walz as the next President and Vice President of the United States.



"Let’s go win the darn thing."

Republican National Committee

It’s no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate – Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State. While Walz pretends to support Americans in the Heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is ‘mostly cows and rocks'. From proposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerously liberal agenda far and wide. If Walz won’t tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American’s nightmare." — Karoline Leavitt, Trump Campaign Press Secretary.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

"I had the honor of serving with Tim Walz in the House of Representatives. As a veteran, a teacher, and a true public servant he will make a great Vice President. The path to the presidency and control of the U.S. Senate runs directly through the Midwest and I’m glad to see our party focusing on our region."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

"With Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, Wisconsin Democrats could not ask for a stronger ticket to lead us to victory in November and continue our fight to expand freedom and ensure opportunity for all. Tim Walz is a proven Midwestern leader who fights every day to deliver affordable health care, quality education and economic opportunity for working Minnesota families, and as Kamala Harris’ Vice President, he will fight for all American families. Whether as a Sergeant Major in the Army National Guard, a high school teacher and coach, or as a congressman and governor, Tim Walz has lived a life of service that reflects the best of our shared Midwestern values. Moreover, Wisconsinites know Governor Walz. He’s our neighbor, and embodies the spirit of neighborliness. In Western Wisconsin, voters see him every day on local television beamed in from the Twin Cities. Wisconsin Democrats are thrilled to stand with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in our shared fight to build an economy that works for working people, restore and expand reproductive freedom, and safeguard our democracy."

Jacob Fisher, Trump campaign Wisconsin press secretary

"If it's unclear by now, Kamala and the Democrats have no idea what it's like to be a Midwesterner. They don't understand our culture, values, or way of life, nor does her newly picked running mate, who believes that states like Wisconsin and Minnesota are 'mostly cows and rocks .' While Harris hoped to make gains in the Midwest with Walz, the truth hurts; Walz is not like us Midwesterners.

"But mocking Wisconsinites and Minnesotans is far from the most offensive thing Walz has done. From the day he became governor, he has fought tooth and nail to turn the Midwest into the West Coast.

"Walz follows the dangerously liberal playbook of California Democrats like Kamala; the same playbook that has left Wisconsin families with crippling inflation, sky-high housing costs, and out-of-control electricity and gas prices.

"Walz has wholeheartedly embraced Kamalanomics and the policies that have driven up prices for Midwest families, including the Build Back Broke agenda and other large spending bills like the American Rescue Plan and the so-called Inflation Reduction Act -- which had next to no impact on inflation.

"Under the leadership of Walz and the Democrats, Minnesota is grappling with a staggering 19.9% inflation rate, and the average monthly household cost has skyrocketed by $1,192. The surge in electricity and gas prices is also a direct result of Democrat policies, adding to the financial burden of Midwest families.

"Walz championed an extreme environmental agenda that would raise energy costs for Minnesota by billions of dollars, pushed for Minnesota to copy California's radical vehicle emissions standards, and proposed increasing the gas tax by 70 percent, which would have resulted in Minnesota having the fourth-highest gas tax in the country.

"Bottom Line: Tim Walz is dangerous for Midwest families and our way of life. He's not like us."

Americans for Contraception

"Tim Walz’s addition to the Harris ticket brings to the race a stalwart defender of women’s reproductive freedoms, including the right to contraception.

"By signing the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act into law on January 31, 2023, Walz ensured that access to contraception is protected as a fundamental right in Minnesota. Minnesota is one of fourteen states to codify the right to contraception.

"Governor Walz also spearheaded Minnesota's adoption of ACA guidelines, ensuring contraception is provided at no cost, and doubled funding to expand access to affordable contraception.

"This election presents a defining moment for the future of Americans’ reproductive freedom and right to contraception. Voters must carefully examine the candidates' stances and records on these critical issues. The stakes have never been higher."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.