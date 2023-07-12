Harley-Davidson's 120th draws international visitors, 'means everything'

The Harley-Davidson Homecoming, celebrating the Milwaukee company's 120 years, has drawn international guests to the Brew City. Some first-timers said Harley-Davidson means so much to them, they had to be here for the party.

A little rain on Wednesday, July 12 at Milwaukee Harley-Davidson didn't put a damper on the party for Mars Liu, who traveled from Canada.

Mars Liu

"It means everything to me," said Liu. "Harley is the most important thing in my life.

Liu was riding his Harley-Davidson Fat Boy from Vancouver when it caught on fire hours into his trip.

"When my Fat Boy on fire, I was still thinking, ‘I cannot miss the event,’" said Liu.

He decided to catch a flight and head straight to the dealership so he would have something to ride for the weekend in Milwaukee.

"It’s a spirit, and I can keep that spirit until I die," said Liu.

CVO Road Glide

Liu was among the many traveling to Wisconsin from around the world for the 120th celebration.

At Suburban Motors in Thiensville, Harley-Davidson officials debuted the new CVO Road Glide.

"It’s just a gorgeous bike," said Nick Custer. "It defined motorcycling. It’s got all the latest and greatest tech and performance."

Franz Pasini

Franz Pasini, who traveled from Italy, was one of the first to see it.

"I am fond of Harley-Davidson," said Pasini. "It is kind of, how do you say, the possibility to see other guys that are fond of Harley-Davidson like I am."

The company's 120th anniversary has attracted people from around the world with the same passion for riding.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming

"I feel freedom," said Liu. "I feel I control the world."