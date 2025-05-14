Harley-Davidson shareholders elect company's director nominees
MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson announced on Wednesday, May 14 that its shareholders have elected all of the motor company's director nominees.
Director nominees elected
What we know:
Based on preliminary results, the elected Directors are:
- Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO
- Norman Thomas Linebarger, Presiding Director
- Troy Alstead, Director
- James Duncan Farley, Jr., Director
- Lori Flees, Director
- Allan Golston, Director
- Sara Levinson, Director
- Rafeh Masood, Director
- Maryrose Sylvester, Director
A news release said preliminary voting also indicated shareholders voted in favor of all other proposals submitted for a vote at the Annual Meeting.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Final results will be tabulated and certified by the independent inspector of elections and reported on a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
What they're saying:
"On behalf of the entire Board and management team, I would like to extend our gratitude to our shareholders for their trust and support. We appreciate the valuable perspectives and feedback our shareholders have provided leading up to our Annual Meeting, and we look forward to continuing to engage going forward. The Board remains committed to executing its duties in the best interest of all the Company's shareholders," said Tom Linebarger, Harley-Davidson's Presiding Director.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Harley-Davidson and business wire.