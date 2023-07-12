Harley-Davidson Homecoming: Rain slows, doesn't stop riders' arrival

Rain may have slowed riders down Wednesday, but it definitely won't stop them from attending Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary.

The sea of orange and black is arriving in Milwaukee.

"Rain always puts a damper on things, but the diehards are really getting out there, and they are still going to ride," said Leslie Smith, marketing manager for Wisconsin Harley-Davidson.

Two of those diehards are Henry Coley and his wife. They made the trip from Georgia.

"It’s been wonderful, anytime on a bike is great," said Henry.

Rain at Harley-Davidson in Menomonee Falls

Riders like Gregory Keith made the trip from Alberta, Canada. It's a celebration he couldn't miss.

"So from here it’s quite the bit of distance, but I have enjoyed it," he said. "This is incredible – the bike is coming home, and it’s all happy now that it’s coming back to its place of origin."

Riders who made the trip from across the country and around the world are coming together for Harley-Davidson's biggest celebration yet.

"Just one big family," said Henry.

"Probably the biggest vibe is just imagine going home and seeing your family, it’s kind of like that," Smith said.

On Harley-Davidson's Facebook page, they said a group of riders has been traveling around South American and 13 different countries. They decided to take a detour and come to Milwaukee.