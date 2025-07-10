Harley-Davidson Homecoming, Milwaukee festivities underway

article

The Brief Thousands of riders are headed to Milwaukee for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming. The now-annual festival is going strong despite turmoil within the company. Riders from around the country show off their bikes and bond with other riders.



Tens of thousands of people are headed to Milwaukee for this weekend's Harley-Davidson Homecoming.

Ready to ride

Local perspective:

Activities – music, food and, of course, motorcycles – span from the Harley-Davidson Museum to tours of the company's headquarters, dealerships across the area and lakefront concerts at Veterans Park now through Sunday.

"It’s great to see all the people coming from different states and stuff like that, and everybody’s really friendly," said Terri Hochstaetter of South Milwaukee.

2025 Harley-Davidson Homecoming

Riders from around the country show off their bikes and bond with other riders. What used to happen every five years recently became an annual event.

"We are building this, but we want this to be the mecca where our customers can come every year," said Harley-Davidson's Tori Termaat.

Motor Company conflict

Big picture view:

The now-annual festival is going strong despite turmoil within the company. After behind-the-scenes conflict, the company is now searching for a new chief executive.

"There’s always a lot of noise, but I think all of us are just kind of not focused on it and really trying to do what we do best," Termaat.

"I sure don’t want them to close or fail," said Bob Hochstaetter, who has been a Harley-Davidson owner since the 1970s. "Get someone that knows an idea what this is all about."

Harley-Davidson Homecoming headliners

What's next:

Those in Milwaukee this weekend are revving up for a huge celebration they want to see continue for years to come.

Buckcherry will take the stage on Thursday, Hank Williams Jr. will headline Veterans Park on Friday and Chris Stapleton wraps up festivities with a performance on Saturday night.