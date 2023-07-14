Harley-Davidson Homecoming Green Day concert gets fans revved up

While many looked forward to hearing "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," Harley-Davidson Homecoming riders said the actual road to Milwaukee for the 120th anniversary has been a happy one.

And for some, the lakefront Green Day concert is a dream come true.

"There’s kind of that vibe and the rumble – it feels exciting," said Cana Comer of Whitefish Bay.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This weekend in Milwaukee, it’s all about making noise.

"Milwaukee has been a blast," said Gretchen Froelick from Seattle.

"You might want to wear your earplugs just walking around," said Gregg Thursten, also from Seattle.

The Harley-Davidson Homecoming festival is a place where riders and music-lovers find common ground.

"It’s been really fun and lively," Thursten said. "Bikers might look like tough, scary people, but they’re not."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I like the noise of vehicles, and I love music," said Remi Comer of Whitefish Bay.

For Remi, there's a lot riding on this festival as a big fan of Friday night's top act.

"It’s really cool. I’ve never seen so many bikes in my life," she said. "I’ve always wanted to see Green Day, and I love them."

Cana and Remi Comer

"It’s like a dream come true for her, and to be able to experience it with her is pretty awesome as a mom," said Cana Comer.

Vicki Gonzales and Simon Owens rode their special 120th anniversary Harley up from Kenosha – a bright spot during a dark time.

"I knew he’d want me to buy it, I knew he’d want me to, so I did," Owens said.

Owens' son, Andrew, passed away from brain cancer last year. He honors his son with a bell, a reminder that triumphs even the roar of his Harley.

Bell on Simon Owens' Harley-Davidson in memory of his son, Andrew

"Now he gets to ride with me," he said.

At Friday's celebration, they get to ride along with their whole Harley-Davidson family, too.

"It’s an unspoken brotherhood," Owens said.

Another full day of music comes Saturday with White Reaper, Joan Jett, Cody Jinks and Foo Fighters.