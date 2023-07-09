Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival: Milwaukee celebrates 120 years

The every-five-year motorcycle extravaganza known as the Harley-Davidson anniversary party gets started Thursday, July 13 in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee company turns 120 in 2023 and has once again invited its customers to come back home for the weekend.

"It’s pretty epic," said Todd Berlin, GM of Suburban Motors.

Harley-Davidson was born in Milwaukee, and 120 years later calls for a celebration.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

"Just looking forward to seeing all the motorcycles and all the people coming in," said Berlin.

Every five years, the party returns to Milwaukee, with tons of events happening in the city.

"When you see the sheer amount of bikes that come rolling in, it gives you goosebumps even if you aren’t a rider," said Aaron Houpt, Suburban Motors marketing manager and events coordinator.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

Thursday is the official start of the celebration, but events are going on all week at the Harley-Davidson Museum, Veterans Park and area dealerships.

"We’ve got great bands lined up, great food vendors," said Houpt.

At Suburban Motors in Thiensville, vendors, motorcyclists and bands will fill the lot, all with a similar passion.

"I’d say it’s a legacy," said Houpt. "It’s with the sports teams. It’s really engrained. Even if you don’t ride, you know about Harley being in the backyard."

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

Green Day and Foo Fighters are scheduled to play in Veterans Park.

The company's history will be a big part of the celebration. Berlin said Harleys were used in World War II, and police ride them.

"Harleys aren’t just engines and paint and chrome," said Berlin. "They’re actually, to some people, very artistic."

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival runs from July 13-16.