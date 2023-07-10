Harley-Davidson Homecoming; dealerships ready to welcome bikers

Parties will be popping up across southeast Wisconsin for Harley-Davidson's 120th Homecoming celebration – and dealerships are doing everything they can right now to accommodate riders and non-riders alike.

For Cycle Solutions Incorporated, the set-up process is very long.

"You literally spend an entire day of your life setting up and then an entire day of your life tearing down," said Chris Waddell, Cycle Solutions Incorporated owner.

The traveling speed shop has been a motorcycle rally vendor for 20 years. Out of all the motorcycle rallies they have been to, Waddell said the Harley-Davidson anniversary celebrations are special.

"You have a bunch of vendors in a bunch of different locations all centered around the dealerships. Milwaukee is unique for that," Waddell said.

House of Harley in Greenfield is expecting thousands of bikes over the course of the weekend. A big number of bikes means a big concern for safety.

"Bikes and cars don’t mix in a street like this, nor do pedestrians and bikes. Everybody needs to pay attention," Waddell said.

That is why almost eight blocks of W. Layton Avenue is going to be closed for the week – from S. 60th Street to S. 68th Street.

"It’s a safety and security point of view. There's going to be thousands and thousands of motorcycles here so to have all the pedestrians to try to walk across the street with the traffic and everything, it's just a much safer venue," said Mark McClain of House of Harley.

From the free music acts to the dozens of vendors and thousands of bikes, the work to set up and tear down is proven to be worth it.

"If you have a Harley you’re a member of a club whether you know you are or not. That’s the biggest thing and that’s more so than any other brand. Period," Waddell said.

House of Harley kicks off its 120th anniversary celebration on Wednesday. Layton Avenue is closed now – and will reopen to traffic on Monday, July 17.