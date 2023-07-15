Harley-Davidson West Allis block party, riders hit the street on foot

The festivities for Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary continued Saturday with a "Bikes on the Block" party in West Allis.

Before rolling into Veterans Park along the lakefront, Harley-Davidson made things a walk in the park for riders who wanted to start the party early.

"Our group was meeting here, and from here we are going to ride on wherever our bikes take us," said Bill Haim. "We love riding, that’s why we are here."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Visitors hopped off their Harleys to enjoy food, drinks and get a feel for what West Allis has to offer on Greenfield Avenue.

"We have a lovely sand art booth here," said Christine Mulhern.

Harley-Davidson "Bikes on the Block" party in West Allis

"I picked the butterfly, and I put a lot of colors," said 4-year-old Mila.

Bob Ewest joined the party to catch up with an old Air Force buddy. He just retired after 36 years.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"It’s an absolutely wonderful place to come and meet people and just get that experience," he said. "It’s always great to come up and visit great friends, and get together to reminisce about all things that we do while supporting a great event."

Ewest said the people and the place make all of Harley-Davidson's events so great. No matter where the Hogs are headed this weekend, Ewest said it will be blast.

"Milwaukee is one of the best city’s in the world, and Fern and I have traveled all around the world with the military and what not," he said. "I hope everybody that comes to this town that’s not from here really enjoys the experience."