Harley-Davidson CEO search; what's next for motor company, riders

The Brief Harley-Davidson has begun the search for a new CEO following the announcement that Jochen Zeitz will be retiring. Zeitz's departure came after a board member resigned, citing "severe underperformance." One dealership owner indicated he is "optimistic" about the future of the motor company.



As Harley-Davidson searches for a new CEO. FOX6 News learned on Friday, April 11 more about the motor company's history of troubles and what is next for riders.

What's next for H-D?

What we know:

Harley-Davidson Chairman, President and CEO Jochen Zeitz is on his way out after five years leading the storied Milwaukee motorcycle maker.

Jochen Zeitz

News of Zeitz's departure came after a board member resigned citing "severe underperformance" and calling for Zeitz and two other leaders to step down.

What they're saying:

Marquette University's Margaret Hughes-Morgan has followed the motor company's decisions.

"Harley-Davidson's been in trouble for a while," Hughes-Morgan said. "Harley, for years, has been falling behind the bar on a number of different issues. Importantly, technology. They're not keeping up with the Japanese manufacturers. Ducati came out with a cruiser motorcycle in 2016 that is superior in every way. Another problem is the culture."

Former board member Jared Dourdevill questioned the motor company's "Hardwire" strategy to increase profits, noting new riders are the "lifeblood" of the company. At the same time, dealers saw increased inventory and dwindling profits.

As warmer weather arrives, riders will be back on the roads, including this coming weekend at the House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield.

Dealer owner weighs in

What they're saying:

Dealership owner Jeff Binkert said he is optimistic about Harley-Davidson's future and believes a new CEO will collaborate with dealers and customers. He issued the following statement to FOX6 News:

"While I don't have direct contact with the investors or board members, I wanted to share my perspective as a dealer. It's clear the departing CEO's lack of engagement with dealers and customers was a significant issue.

"Dealers invest heavily in our facilities, staff, and local brand promotion through events, community support, and charitable work. We focus on delivering the best possible experience, while being ready to serve our customers. For instance, House of Harley offers free motorcycle pickup and delivery, and we're always prepared to assist travelers passing through Milwaukee with technical issues. We also invest significantly in events, which like all of these things are a considerable expense for a small business like ours.

"I'm optimistic about the future of Harley-Davidson and believe the incoming CEO will improve collaboration with dealers and customers. I trust they will respect our hard work and investments, recognizing that we collectively form the best dealer network worldwide. I am confident that the new CEO understands that competing directly with its dealers through online sales discounts and free shipping slows customer traffic and drains our resources. It's crucial for our customers to visit our dealerships to foster relationships within the riding community. I hope the new CEO will direct the company to work *with* the dealers, not *against* us.

"My vision is an aligned motor company and dealer network, working together to deliver the best motorcycles and experiences to our customers. Nothing beats the feeling of riding a new Harley-Davidson."

Search for a CEO

What we know:

In March, the H-D board met with three CEO candidates. Ultimately, no offers were extended to those candidates.

Harley-Davidson said Zeitz will stay on as CEO until a successor is found.