A Harley-Davidson dealership is taking a full-throttle approach moving forward after a recent shake-up to the motor company's leadership caused uncertainty.

CEO retiring, board member resigns

The backstory:

Harley-Davidson Chairman and CEO Jochen Zeitz is retiring after five years. The announcement of his departure came just days after a board member resigned and called for Zeitz and two other leaders to step down.

The company said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing in response that the board member was "not a dissenting voice in the boardroom as to matters he raised in his letter."

Zeitz will remain CEO until Harley-Davidson finds a new one. FOX6 News was told the motor company started its search last year.

New chapter

What they're saying:

At least 1,000 people headed to House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield on Saturday, and the dealership's president, Jeff Binkert, said they were celebrating not just Customer Appreciation Day – but a new chapter.

"If you wanted to know the number of Harley dealers who are happy that a new CEO is coming in, the number is all of them," said Binkert. "Haven’t connected with the customers and the dealers in general, and I just think, you know, it’s time for new leadership."

The company unveiled a profit-growing strategy, called "The Hardwire," just as Zeitz came on board. At the same time, Binkert said dealers were losing money.

Customer Appreciation Day at House of Harley-Davidson, Greenfield

"What got really out of control is the constant push to sell products online – against the dealers," he said. "You know, if you can buy a t-shirt online, and it’s shipped for free, why would you come to the store?"

On Customer Appreciation Day, there was no shortage of customers doing just that as dealers hope a change atop the motor company can pump some air into their tires.

"A lot of cultural changes, but we are looking ahead," said Binker. "I think it’s going to be a great new era."