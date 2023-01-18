Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary, 2023 models revealed

A year-long celebration of 120 years of Harley-Davidson was launched on Wednesday, Jan 18 with the introduction of the first release of new models in the 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle lineup.

The lineup includes the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model and six additional limited-edition motorcycles featuring exclusive 120th Anniversary commemorative paint, finishes and details.

The 2023 models also include a refreshed Harley-Davidson Breakout performance cruiser model, the Road Glide 3 trike model, the new Nightster Special middleweight sport motorcycle, and a restyled and blacked-out Freewheeler trike model.

More details from Harley-Davidson can be found below – from the motorcycle maker's news release:

120th Anniversary Models

The very limited-edition, super-premium CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model celebrates 120 years of craftsmanship with one of the most intricate paint schemes ever offered by Harley-Davidson. Panels of Heirloom Red are applied over a base coat of Anniversary Black, each outlined with a bright red pinstripe and a hand-applied gold paint scallop. Subtle details added within the panels portray the head and wings of a soaring eagle. The gold-plated tank medallion depicts an Art Deco rendition of the eagle, an iconic Harley-Davidson design element.

2023 Harley-Davidison CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary Edition

Additional details include luxurious Alcantara seat surfaces with gold and red contrast stitching accents, gold-tone powertrain inserts and bright red rocker boxes and pushrod tube collars. Only 1,500 examples of this fabulous motorcycle will be produced for global distribution, each serialized with a laser-etched panel on the fuel tank console.

Special 120th Anniversary paint in a different scheme will be offered on six additional limited-production Harley-Davidson models, with color and design combinations inspired by early Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Each features a classic paneled paint scheme with gleaming Heirloom Red as the base color. Panels are outlined with a bright-red pinstripe and filled with a darker Midnight Crimson fade. Additional details include an Art Deco eagle tank medallion, seat covers with red side panels and gold embroidered Harley-Davidson logo, and red fade powertrain inserts.

This commemorative design will be offered on the following serialized models:

Ultra Limited Anniversary (production limited to 1,300 examples globally)

Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary (1,100 examples)

Street Glide Special Anniversary (1,600 examples)

Road Glide Special Anniversary (1,600 examples)

Fat Boy 114 Anniversary (3,000 examples)

Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary (1,700 examples)

Breakout is Back

The Breakout model returns to the North America model line, flexing more muscle and flashing bright new styling over its long-and-lean chopper profile. The muscle is provided by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine, the pinnacle of torque and displacement in a factory-installed, regular-production Harley-Davidson powertrain that gives the Breakout rider instant bragging rights on the street.

2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout

Other new features include:

A five-gallon fuel tank topped with a low-profile chrome console shaped to lengthen the motorcycle profile and extend riding range.

A new handlebar riser and polished stainless steel handlebar is ¾-inch taller than previous model for improved rider reach to controls.

A dazzling chrome finish is applied to the rear fender supports, side covers, muffler shields, turn signals, mirrors, Heavy Breather intake, and new 26-spoke cast-aluminum wheels are finished in gloss black with machined details.

A Harley-Davidson Softail chassis maintains classic hard tail lines without sacrificing thoroughly modern ride and handling performance. The Breakout model is designed to rule the street with style and power.

More Cruise Control and Traction Control

Electronic cruise control will be a standard feature for the Fat Boy, Fat Bob, Breakout, Low Rider S models, and remains standard on Low Rider ST, Heritage Classic and Sport Glide models.

Traction Control System will be offered as a new option for the Breakout, Low Rider S and Low Rider ST models. Traction control is designed to prevent the rear wheel from excessive spinning under acceleration. The rider may turn traction control off using a button on the hand control.

New Road Glide 3 Trike

The all-new Road Glide 3 model combines the advantages of three wheels and a load of hot rod attitude with the comfort, convenience and style of the frame-mounted Road Glide fairing. The rider will enjoy wind-and-weather protection for the long haul plus BOOM! Box GTS infotainment, with Milwaukee-Eight 114 on-demand performance available with a twist of the throttle. The Road Glide 3 is a first for Harley-Davidson, and a new reason to never stop riding.

2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 Trike

Key Road Glide 3 features include:

A frame mounted aerodynamic fairing features triple splitstream vents to help reduce rider helmet buffeting for improved comfort at highway speeds, dual Daymaker LED headlamps for outstanding style and performance, and a low-profile windscreen for hot rod style.

The Boom! Box GTS 6.5-inch color TFT touch screen navigation/infotainment system powers two 5.25-inch fairing speakers, and supports standard Bluetooth connectivity to a mobile device that enables hands-free calling (requires Bluetooth headset).

Gloss Black cast aluminum wheels with machined details with exposed lug nuts on rear wheels and bobtail rear fenders. Choose menacing black or brilliant chrome finish in each color.

Weather-proof rear trunk with top-mounted door; capacity is two cubic feet.

Electric reverse gear

Trike-specific Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson : Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System and Cornering Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control System.

New Nightster Special Model

This new middle-weight contender amplifies the Nightster motorcycle riding experience with a host of style, convenience and technology upgrades. Exhilarating performance is delivered by the Revolution Max 975T liquid-cooled V-Twin engine, tuned to make tremendous torque at low RPM. To minimize overall motorcycle weight the engine is integrated into the vehicle as the central member of the chassis.

2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special

Key Nightster Special model features include:

Passenger pillion and foot pegs enable two-up adventure.

Cast aluminum wheels with Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Handlebar and 5-inch handlebar riser move hand controls two inches up and one inch back to put the rider in a commanding position on the motorcycle.

Four-inch round TFT screen displays all instrumentation and infotainment functions managed using buttons on the hand control array. The display supports infotainment generated by the rider’s Bluetooth-equipped mobile device. Most infotainment functions also require a Bluetooth headset and speakers worn within a helmet. Using voice commands through the headset, the rider can receive or place calls through a mobile device. Navigation is supplied by the Harley-Davidson App for iOS or Android downloaded into the rider’s mobile device. When navigation is enabled, the rider may select a moving map display or turn-by-turn map displayed on the screen, assisted by audio instructions through the headset.

Premium Brembo braking components provide outstanding braking feel and performance for added rider confidence. Single front brake with axial-mount four-piston caliper and 320mm rotor. The single rear brake features a floating single-piston caliper and 260mm rotor.

A 3.1-gallon fuel cell located below the seat moves the weight of fuel low in the chassis, which lowers the center of gravity for improved handling and easier lift off the side stand. The fuel fill is reached by lifting the hinged locking seat.

Selectable Ride Modes: Road, Sport, Rain or create a set of custom modes

Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson : Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System, and Drag-Torque Slip Control System.

All-LED lighting

Standard cruise control and USB charging port.

Freewheeler

The Freewheeler model, an attitude-soaked, cruiser-inspired trike, gets a blacked-out restyle for 2023. The front end, headlamp nacelle, tank console, hand and foot controls, powertrain and exhaust all have black finishes in place of previous bright finishes. The result is a dramatic change in appearance that reinforces this model’s raw, hot-rod attitude.

2023 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler

New Gloss Black cast aluminum wheels feature exposed rear-wheel lug nuts for performance styling. Rear 18-inch wheels replace 15-inch wheels to give the Freewheeler® model a dramatic new stance. Riding on three wheels has never been so awesome.

Other features include: