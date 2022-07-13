Harley-Davidson 120th anniversary; ready to roll July 13-16, 2023

article

It is now one year until Harley-Davidson kicks off its 120th anniversary celebration in Milwaukee.

The four-day festival celebrating the motorcycle maker's founding in 1903 will take place at multiple venues throughout the Milwaukee area on July 13-16, 2023 (Thursday through Sunday). Beyond that, for right now we know little more about the event.

We do know that riders, enthusiasts, and fans from all corners of the country and world are invited to meet in Milwaukee for the huge celebration.

For anyone interested in visiting Milwaukee for this event, you are encourage to check out the VISIT Milwaukee website. Camping and RV parking information is available at Wisconsin Campgrounds. NOTE: Most reservations are not available to book until one year in advance of event. So get to it!

Harley-Davidson also recently launched "The Road to Harley-Davidson Homecoming Challenge," where riders and non-riders alike can participate in chances to earn virtual badges, win daily and monthly prizes and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a grand prize trip to Milwaukee to participate in the Homecoming event.