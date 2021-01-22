Hank Aaron left legacy in Milwaukee's African-American community

article

Beating the odds -- not just in baseball, but in life -- Henry "Hank" Aaron was a standout and standup man for many reasons.

His death Friday, Jan. 22 at the age of 86 is a loss being felt from city to city. That includes Milwaukee, where Aaron spent 14 of his 23 Major-League seasons with the Braves and, later, the Brewers.

"He was a terrific man. I liked him personally very well. He was a close family friend," said Clayborn Benson.

Benson, executive director at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society mourns Aaron's death but is comforted by the legacy left behind.

Henry "Hank" Aaron

"His beating Babe Ruth’s home run record was a gift to the African-American community to know that an African-American can win in America's favorite pastime and be a major player in baseball," Benson said.

Benson said the home run king created several area programs that would encourage African-American youth to get into baseball.

"He was very caring. He was very low-key, but always engaged and very supportive," said Benson.

Henry "Hank" Aaron takes part in a Milwaukee community event

Inspiring many to reach their potential, the baseball giant was also revered for his dignity and courage as he endured racism.

"His efforts to initiate growth in the community. Hank is significant and important," said Benson. "He was a man of tremendous character and held the respect of so many people."

Hank Aaron State Trail

As his life is remembered, his legacy also trails through Milwaukee County.

"He played a huge role in Milwaukee, kind putting together diverse neighborhoods and diverse people, and the trail cuts right across Milwaukee County and what people think are diving lines in the north and south side," said Dan Adams with Freinds of Hank Aaron State Trail.

Much like his persona, the Hank Aaron State Trail bridges communities and unifies cultures.

An exhibit in Aaron's honor will be coming to the Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum this spring.

