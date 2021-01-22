Sadness expressed over the death of baseball legend Hank Aaron

article

Baseball great and one-time home run king Hank Aaron has died at 86.

A news release from the Atlanta Braves say Aaron passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Hammerin' Hank in MLB

Aaron played 23 major league seasons and hit 755 home runs, the second most all-time. He debuted with the Braves as a 20-year-old in 1954 and spent the next 21 seasons in a Braves uniform. "Hammerin’ Hank," who also had a record 20 seasons of 20 or more homers, homered off 310 different pitchers, including 13 fellow Hall-of-Famers. When he retired, he held major-league career records in extra-base hits (1,477), total bases (6,856) and RBI (2,297) – the latter two he still holds today.

He collected 3,000 hits, a milestone he would have still achieved without any home runs. Aaron finished his career with 3,771 hits, batting .305 and winning two batting titles. With his 3,000th hit on May 17, 1970, he was the first player in history to join the 3,000-hit, 500-home run club.

Aaron was named the National League MVP in 1957 and helped Milwaukee win the World Series that season, the franchise’s second of three World Series’ titles.

Aaron is survived by his wife, Billye, and five children, Gaile, Hank Jr, Lary, Dorinda and Ceci.

Reaction to the death of Hank Aaron

Allan H. (Bud) Selig

"My wife, Sue, and I are terribly saddened and heart broken by the passing of the great Henry Aaron, a man we truly loved, and we offer our love and our condolences to his wonderful wife, Billye.

Bud Selig with Hank Aaron (August 2014)

"Besides being one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Hank was a wonderful and dear person and a wonderful and dear friend. Not long ago, he and I were walking the streets of Washington, D.C together and talking about how we’ve been the best of friends for more than 60 years. Then Hank said: "Who would have ever thought all those years ago that a black kid from Mobile, Alabama would break Babe Ruth’s homerun record and a Jewish kid from Milwaukee would become the Commissioner of Baseball?"

"Aaron was beloved by his teammates and by his fans. He was a true Hall of Famer in every way. He will be missed throughout the game, and his contributions to the game and his standing in the game will never be forgotten."

Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

"We lost a legend. Hank Aaron was my childhood hero of heroes. He was an amazing person and a fantastic baseball player. He was such a big part of Milwaukee."

Terry McGuirk, Atlanta Braves Chairman

'We are absolutely devastated by the passing of our beloved Hank. He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts. His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature. Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world. His success on the diamond was matched only by his business accomplishments off the field and capped by his extraordinary philanthropic efforts.

"We are heartbroken and thinking of his wife Billye and their children Gaile, Hank, Jr., Lary, Dorinda and Ceci and his grandchildren."