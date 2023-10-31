Boy's juvenile diabetes Halloween fundraiser 'frights' for a good cause

From eerie decorations to bone-chilling sound effects, a Racine boy is on a mission that goes beyond the scare factor.

Tyler Christian is fighting to find a cure for juvenile diabetes. With his creativity and passion, the 10-year-old has meticulously designed a haunting atmosphere for a good cause.

"I just like scary things," he said. "To me nothing is really that scary."

Tyler was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 6 years old. His dad said one thing keeps his mind off it: Halloween.

"I don’t think anything really scares him, going through diabetes, having that scare of putting a needle inside you," said Kyle Christian, Tyler's dad. "This is how we have fun with Tyler, this is how he has fun."

Tyler Christian sets up Halloween decorations

Tyler's passion for Halloween turned into a reality in his front yard. The display isn't just about scares and thrills, it's about raising money.

"We wanted to figure something out to do a fundraiser," Tyler said.

"We believe there is a cure and there is a way to genetically make it not happen anymore," said Kyle.

At just 10-years-old, Tyler is demonstrating his power of turning adversity into action.

Tuesday was the final night of the fundraiser. The family hopes to raise $1,000 for the Junior Diabetes Research Fund and said they're already planning for next Halloween. They are also accepting donations via Venmo.