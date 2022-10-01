Halloween HQ: Trick-or-treat times, haunted houses & more
MILWAUKEE - Halloween is one of those holidays that everyone can enjoy. And the FOX6Now.com Halloween Headquarters was created to give you the upper hand on learning trick or treat times, where the best haunted houses can be found, and provide you with some direction on finding that great costume this Halloween.
The map below is brought to you courtesy of Google. It's fully interactive -- so you can zoom in or out or drag the map around. If there's a haunted house, pumpkin farm or costume shop we missed, let us know by completing the form at the very bottom of this post.
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
- Beaver Dam: October 31, 4-6 p.m.
- Bayside: October 31, 1-4 p.m.
- Brookfield (City): October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Brown Deer: October 31, 1–4 p.m.
- Bay View: October 31, 5-8 p.m.
- Burlington: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Caledonia: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Cedarburg (town): October 31, 5-8 p.m.
- Cudahy: October 31, 5-8 p.m.
- Delafield: October 31, 5-8 p.m.
- East Troy: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Elkhorn: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Elm Grove: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Fox Point: October 31, 1-4 p.m.
- Franklin: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Germantown: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Glendale: October 31, 1-4 p.m.
- Grafton: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Greendale: October 31, 4-7p.m.
- Greenfield: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Hales Corners: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Hartford (City): October 31, 4-6 p.m.
- Hartland: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Jackson: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Johnson Creek: October 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
- Kenosha: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Kewaskum: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Lake Mills: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Menomonee Falls: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Mequon: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Merton: October 31, 5-8 p.m.
- Milwaukee: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Mukwonago (Village): October 31, 4-6 p.m.
- Mukwonago (town): October 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Muskego: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Nashotah (Village): October 31, 5-8 p.m.
- New Berlin: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Oak Creek: October 31, 4-6 p.m.
- Oconomowoc: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Pewaukee (City): October 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Pewaukee (Village): October 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Pleasant Prairie: October 31, 3-6 p.m.
- Port Washington: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Racine: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Richfield: October 31, 3-6 p.m.
- Saukville: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Sheboygan: TBA
- Shorewood: October 31, 1-4 p.m.
- Slinger: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
- St. Francis: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
- South Milwaukee: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Sturtevant: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Summit: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Sussex: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Union Grove: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Wales: October 31, 4-6 p.m.
- Waterford: October 31, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
- Watertown: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Waukesha (City): October 31, 5–7 p.m.
- Wauwatosa: October 25, 1-4 p.m.
- West Allis: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
- West Bend: October 31, 4-6 p.m.
- West Milwaukee: TBA
- Whitefish Bay: October 31, 1-4 p.m.
HAUNTED HOUSES
The Hill Has Eyes
- Website: mke.hillhaseyes.com
- Location: 7900 W. Crystal Ridge Dr., Franklin
Dominion of Terror
- Website: dominionofterror.com
- Location: 2024 N. 15th St., Sheboygan
- Phone: 920-918-2270
Abandoned Haunted House Complex
- Website: abandonedhauntedhouse.com
- Location: 2825 SE Frontage Rd., Mount Pleasant
- Phone: 262-886-1182
Terror on Rural Street
- Website: terroronruralstreet.com
- Location: 147 N. Rural St., Hartford
- Phone: 262-670-0998
Wisconsin Fear Grounds
- Website: wisconsinfeargrounds.com
- Locations: Waukesha Expo Center, 1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha
- Phone: 262-844-5611
Splatter Haus
- Website: splatterhaus.com
- Location: 1202 S. Wildwood Avenue, Sheboygan
Burial Chamber
- Website: burialchamber.com
- Location: 500 N. Lake St., Neenah
- Phone: 920-727-4669
Spooky Stalks Haunted Cornfield
- Website: spookycornfield.com
- Location: 12000 W. Appleton Ave, Milwaukee
- Phone: 414-353-5466
Ghosts of Galloway Haunted Village
- Website: Ghosts of Galloway Haunted Village
- Location: 336 Old Pioneer Road, Fond du Lac
HALLOWEEN STORES
Spirit Halloween
Website: spirithalloween.com
Greendale
- 5300 South 76th Street
- Phone: 855-704-2669
Glendale
- 5766 N. Bayshore Drive
- 855-704-2669
Milwaukee
- 6731 W. Greenfield Avenue
- 855-704-2669
Menomonee Falls
- 16899 Appleton Avenue
- 855-704-2669
Brookfield
- 665 Main Street
- 855-704-2669
Waukesha
- 1110 W. Sunset Drive
- 855-704-2669
Grafton
- 1070 N. Port Washinton Road
- 855-704-2669
Halloween Express
Website: halloweenexpress.com
Milwaukee
- 500 S. 84th Street
- 414-386-1210
Bartz's Party Store
Website: ebartz.com
Menomonee Falls
- Location: N96 W18743 County Line Rd.
- Phone: 262-251-5202
PUMPKIN FARMS
- Basse's Taste of Country Farm MarketWebsite: bassesfarms.comLocation: 3190 County Road Q, ColgatePhone: 262-628-2626 or Hotline: 262-628-3866
- Meadowbrook Pumpkin Farm and MarketWeb site: meadowbrookfun.comLocation: 2970 Mileview Rd., West BendPhone: 262-338-3649
- Elegant FarmerWebsite: elegantfarmer.comLocation: 1545 Main St., MukwonagoPhone: 262-363-6770
- Swan's Pumpkin FarmWebsite: thepumpkinfarm.comLocation: 5930 Highway H, FranksvillePhone: 262-835-4885
- Apple HollerWebsite: appleholler.comLocation: 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., SturtevantPhone: 262-884-7100
- Borzynski's Farm and Floral MarketWebsite: borzynskis.comLocation: 11600 Washington Ave., Mount PleasantPhone: 262-886-2235
- Brehmer's U-Pick PumpkinsLocation: 5805 Clover Rd., HartfordPhone: 262-673-6527
- LammscapesWebsite: lammscape.comLocation: 2708 Sherman Rd., JacksonPhone: 262-677-3010
- Corn maze at Army Lake Camp & Retreat CenterWebsite: armylakecamp.comLocation: N8797 Army Lake Rd., East TroyPhone: 262-642-6400
- Prospect Hill Garden CenterWebsite: prospecthillgardens.comLocation: 19305 W. National Ave., New BerlinPhone: 262-679-2207
- Jerry Smith Pumpkin FarmWebsite: smithpumpkinfarm.comLocation: 7150 18th St., KenoshaPhone: 262-925-8360
- Land of the Giants Pumpkin FarmWebsite: giantpumpkinfarm.comLocation: 11823 Durand Ave., SturtevantPhone: 262-886-6690
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