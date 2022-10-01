Halloween HQ: Trick-or-treat times, haunted houses & more

article

Halloween is one of those holidays that everyone can enjoy. And the FOX6Now.com Halloween Headquarters was created to give you the upper hand on learning trick or treat times, where the best haunted houses can be found, and provide you with some direction on finding that great costume this Halloween.

The map below is brought to you courtesy of Google. It's fully interactive -- so you can zoom in or out or drag the map around. If there's a haunted house, pumpkin farm or costume shop we missed, let us know by completing the form at the very bottom of this post.

TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Beaver Dam: October 31, 4-6 p.m.

Bayside: October 31, 1-4 p.m.

Brookfield (City): October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.

Brown Deer: October 31, 1–4 p.m.

Bay View: October 31, 5-8 p.m.

Burlington: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Caledonia: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cedarburg (town): October 31, 5-8 p.m.

Cudahy: October 31, 5-8 p.m.

Delafield: October 31, 5-8 p.m.

East Troy: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.

Elkhorn: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Elm Grove: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Fox Point: October 31, 1-4 p.m.

Franklin: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Germantown: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Glendale: October 31, 1-4 p.m.

Grafton: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Greendale: October 31, 4-7p.m.

Greenfield: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Hales Corners: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Hartford (City): October 31, 4-6 p.m.

Hartland: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Jackson: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Johnson Creek: October 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Kenosha: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Kewaskum: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Lake Mills: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Menomonee Falls: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mequon: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Merton: October 31, 5-8 p.m.

Milwaukee: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Mount Pleasant: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Mukwonago (Village): October 31, 4-6 p.m.

Mukwonago (town): October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Muskego: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Nashotah (Village): October 31, 5-8 p.m.

New Berlin: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Oak Creek: October 31, 4-6 p.m.

Oconomowoc: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Pewaukee (City): October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Pewaukee (Village): October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Pleasant Prairie: October 31, 3-6 p.m.

Port Washington: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Racine: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Richfield: October 31, 3-6 p.m.

Saukville: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Sheboygan: TBA

Shorewood: October 31, 1-4 p.m.

Slinger: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

St. Francis: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

South Milwaukee: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Sturtevant: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Summit: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Sussex: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Union Grove: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Wales: October 31, 4-6 p.m.

Waterford: October 31, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Watertown: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Waukesha (City): October 31, 5–7 p.m.

Wauwatosa: October 25, 1-4 p.m.

West Allis: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

West Bend: October 31, 4-6 p.m.

West Milwaukee: TBA

Whitefish Bay: October 31, 1-4 p.m.

HAUNTED HOUSES

The Hill Has Eyes

Website: mke.hillhaseyes.com

Location: 7900 W. Crystal Ridge Dr., Franklin

Dominion of Terror

Website: dominionofterror.com

Location: 2024 N. 15th St., Sheboygan

Phone: 920-918-2270

Abandoned Haunted House Complex

Website: abandonedhauntedhouse.com

Location: 2825 SE Frontage Rd., Mount Pleasant

Phone: 262-886-1182

Terror on Rural Street

Website: terroronruralstreet.com

Location: 147 N. Rural St., Hartford

Phone: 262-670-0998

Wisconsin Fear Grounds

Website: wisconsinfeargrounds.com

Locations: Waukesha Expo Center, 1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha

Phone: 262-844-5611

Splatter Haus

Website: splatterhaus.com

Location: 1202 S. Wildwood Avenue, Sheboygan

Burial Chamber

Website: burialchamber.com

Location: 500 N. Lake St., Neenah

Phone: 920-727-4669

Spooky Stalks Haunted Cornfield

Website: spookycornfield.com

Location: 12000 W. Appleton Ave, Milwaukee

Phone: 414-353-5466

Ghosts of Galloway Haunted Village

Website: Ghosts of Galloway Haunted Village

Location: 336 Old Pioneer Road, Fond du Lac

HALLOWEEN STORES

Spirit Halloween

Website: spirithalloween.com

Greendale

5300 South 76th Street

Phone: 855-704-2669

Glendale

5766 N. Bayshore Drive

855-704-2669

Milwaukee

6731 W. Greenfield Avenue

855-704-2669

Menomonee Falls

16899 Appleton Avenue

855-704-2669

Brookfield

665 Main Street

855-704-2669

Waukesha

1110 W. Sunset Drive

855-704-2669

Grafton

1070 N. Port Washinton Road

855-704-2669

Halloween Express

Website: halloweenexpress.com

Milwaukee

500 S. 84th Street

414-386-1210

Bartz's Party Store

Website: ebartz.com

Menomonee Falls

Location: N96 W18743 County Line Rd.

Phone: 262-251-5202

PUMPKIN FARMS

Basse's Taste of Country Farm MarketWebsite: bassesfarms.com Location: 3190 County Road Q, ColgatePhone: 262-628-2626 or Hotline: 262-628-3866

Meadowbrook Pumpkin Farm and MarketWeb site: meadowbrookfun.com Location: 2970 Mileview Rd., West BendPhone: 262-338-3649

Elegant FarmerWebsite: elegantfarmer.com Location: 1545 Main St., MukwonagoPhone: 262-363-6770

Swan's Pumpkin FarmWebsite: thepumpkinfarm.com Location: 5930 Highway H, FranksvillePhone: 262-835-4885

Apple HollerWebsite: appleholler.com Location: 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., SturtevantPhone: 262-884-7100

Borzynski's Farm and Floral MarketWebsite: borzynskis.com Location: 11600 Washington Ave., Mount PleasantPhone: 262-886-2235

Brehmer's U-Pick PumpkinsLocation: 5805 Clover Rd., HartfordPhone: 262-673-6527

LammscapesWebsite: lammscape.com Location: 2708 Sherman Rd., JacksonPhone: 262-677-3010

Corn maze at Army Lake Camp & Retreat CenterWebsite: armylakecamp.com Location: N8797 Army Lake Rd., East TroyPhone: 262-642-6400

Prospect Hill Garden CenterWebsite: prospecthillgardens.com Location: 19305 W. National Ave., New BerlinPhone: 262-679-2207

Jerry Smith Pumpkin FarmWebsite: smithpumpkinfarm.com Location: 7150 18th St., KenoshaPhone: 262-925-8360

Land of the Giants Pumpkin FarmWebsite: giantpumpkinfarm.com Location: 11823 Durand Ave., SturtevantPhone: 262-886-6690

Featured article