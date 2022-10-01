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Halloween HQ: Trick-or-treat times, haunted houses & more

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Holidays
Updated October 8, 2026 11:46 AM CDT Published October 1, 2022 1:30 PM CDT
Halloween Headquarters article

MILWAUKEE - Halloween is one of those holidays that everyone can enjoy. And the FOX6Now.com Halloween Headquarters was created to give you the upper hand on learning trick or treat times, where the best haunted houses can be found, and provide you with some direction on finding that great costume this Halloween. 

The map below is brought to you courtesy of Google. It's fully interactive -- so you can zoom in or out or drag the map around. If there's a haunted house, pumpkin farm or costume shop we missed, let us know by completing the form at the very bottom of this post.

Halloween Headquarters key

TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

  • Beaver Dam: October 31, 4-6 p.m.
  • Bayside: October 31, 1-4 p.m.
  • Brookfield (City): October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Brown Deer: October 31, 1–4 p.m.
  • Bay View: October 31, 5-8 p.m.
  • Burlington: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Caledonia: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Cedarburg (town): October 31, 5-8 p.m.
  • Cudahy: October 31, 5-8 p.m.
  • Delafield: October 31, 5-8 p.m.
  • East Troy: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Elkhorn: October 31, 5-7 p.m. 
  • Elm Grove: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Fox Point: October 31, 1-4 p.m.
  • Franklin: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Germantown: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Glendale: October 31, 1-4 p.m.
  • Grafton: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Greendale: October 31, 4-7p.m.
  • Greenfield: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Hales Corners: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Hartford (City): October 31, 4-6 p.m.
  • Hartland: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Jackson: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Johnson Creek: October 31, 5:30-7 p.m. 
  • Kenosha: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Kewaskum: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Lake Mills: October 31, 6-8 p.m. 
  • Menomonee Falls: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Mequon: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Merton: October 31, 5-8 p.m.
  • Milwaukee: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Mount Pleasant: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Mukwonago (Village): October 31, 4-6 p.m.
  • Mukwonago (town): October 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Muskego: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Nashotah (Village): October 31, 5-8 p.m.
  • New Berlin: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Oak Creek: October 31, 4-6 p.m.
  • Oconomowoc: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Pewaukee (City): October 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Pewaukee (Village): October 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Pleasant Prairie: October 31, 3-6 p.m.
  • Port Washington: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Racine: October 31, 5-7 p.m. 
  • Richfield: October 31, 3-6 p.m.
  • Saukville: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Sheboygan: TBA
  • Shorewood: October 31, 1-4 p.m.
  • Slinger: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • St. Francis: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • South Milwaukee: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Sturtevant: October 31, 5-7 p.m. 
  • Summit: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Sussex: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Union Grove: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 
  • Wales: October 31, 4-6 p.m.
  • Waterford: October 31, 5:30–7:30 p.m. 
  • Watertown: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Waukesha (City): October 31, 5–7 p.m.
  • Wauwatosa: October 25, 1-4 p.m.
  • West Allis: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • West Bend: October 31, 4-6 p.m.
  • West Milwaukee: TBA
  • Whitefish Bay: October 31, 1-4 p.m.

HAUNTED HOUSES

The Hill Has Eyes

Dominion of Terror

Abandoned Haunted House Complex

Terror on Rural Street

Wisconsin Fear Grounds

Splatter Haus 

Burial Chamber

Spooky Stalks Haunted Cornfield

Ghosts of Galloway Haunted Village

HALLOWEEN STORES

Spirit Halloween

Website: spirithalloween.com

Greendale

  • 5300 South 76th Street
  • Phone: 855-704-2669

Glendale

  • 5766 N. Bayshore Drive
  • 855-704-2669

Milwaukee

  • 6731 W. Greenfield Avenue
  • 855-704-2669

Menomonee Falls

  • 16899 Appleton Avenue
  • 855-704-2669

Brookfield

  • 665 Main Street
  • 855-704-2669

Waukesha

  • 1110 W. Sunset Drive
  • 855-704-2669

Grafton

  • 1070 N. Port Washinton Road
  • 855-704-2669

Halloween Express

Website: halloweenexpress.com

Milwaukee

  • 500 S. 84th Street
  • 414-386-1210

Bartz's Party Store

Website: ebartz.com

Menomonee Falls

  • Location: N96 W18743 County Line Rd.
  • Phone: 262-251-5202

PUMPKIN FARMS

  • Basse's Taste of Country Farm MarketWebsite: bassesfarms.comLocation: 3190 County Road Q, ColgatePhone: 262-628-2626 or Hotline: 262-628-3866
  • Meadowbrook Pumpkin Farm and MarketWeb site: meadowbrookfun.comLocation: 2970 Mileview Rd., West BendPhone: 262-338-3649
  • Elegant FarmerWebsite: elegantfarmer.comLocation: 1545 Main St., MukwonagoPhone: 262-363-6770
  • Swan's Pumpkin FarmWebsite: thepumpkinfarm.comLocation: 5930 Highway H, FranksvillePhone: 262-835-4885
  • Apple HollerWebsite: appleholler.comLocation: 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., SturtevantPhone: 262-884-7100
  • Borzynski's Farm and Floral MarketWebsite: borzynskis.comLocation: 11600 Washington Ave., Mount PleasantPhone: 262-886-2235
  • Brehmer's U-Pick PumpkinsLocation: 5805 Clover Rd., HartfordPhone: 262-673-6527
  • LammscapesWebsite: lammscape.comLocation: 2708 Sherman Rd., JacksonPhone: 262-677-3010
  • Corn maze at Army Lake Camp & Retreat CenterWebsite: armylakecamp.comLocation: N8797 Army Lake Rd., East TroyPhone: 262-642-6400
  • Prospect Hill Garden CenterWebsite: prospecthillgardens.comLocation: 19305 W. National Ave., New BerlinPhone: 262-679-2207
  • Jerry Smith Pumpkin FarmWebsite: smithpumpkinfarm.comLocation: 7150 18th St., KenoshaPhone: 262-925-8360
  • Land of the Giants Pumpkin FarmWebsite: giantpumpkinfarm.comLocation: 11823 Durand Ave., SturtevantPhone: 262-886-6690

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