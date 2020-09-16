Halloween HQ: Trick-or-treat times, haunted houses & more

article

Halloween is one of those holidays that everyone can enjoy. And the FOX6Now.com Halloween Headquarters was created to give you the upper hand on learning trick or treat times, where the best haunted houses can be found, and provide you with some direction on finding that great costume this Halloween.

TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Beaver Dam: October 31, 4-6 p.m.

Brookfield (City): October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.

Brookfield (Town): October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Brown Deer: October 31, 1-4 p.m.

Bayside: October 31, 1-4 p.m.

Bay View: Canceled

Burlington: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Caledonia: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cambpellsport: October 31, 2-4 p.m.

Cedarburg: October 31, 5-8 p.m.

Cudahy: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Delafield: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Eagle (Town and Village): October 31, 4-6 p.m.

East Troy: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.

Elkhorn: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Elm Grove: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.

Fond du Lac: October 31, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Fox Point: October 31, 1-4 p.m.

Franklin: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Ft. Atkinson: October 31,1-4 p.m.

Genoa City: TBA

Germantown: October 31, 5:30-8:00 p.m.

Glendale: October 31, 1-4 p.m.

Grafton: October 31, 5-8 p.m.

Greendale: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Greenfield: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Hales Corners: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Hartford (City): October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hartland: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Jackson: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Johnson Creek: October 31, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Kenosha: October 31, 2-5 p.m.

Kewaskum: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Lake Mills: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lomira, October 31, 3-7 p.m.

Menomonee Falls: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mequon: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Merton: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Milwaukee: Canceled

Mount Pleasant: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Mukwonago (Village): October 31, 4-6 p.m.

Mukwonago (Town): October 31, 5-8 p.m.

Muskego: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Nashotah: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

New Berlin: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Oak Creek: October 27, 4-6 p.m.

Oconomowoc: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Pewaukee (City): October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Pewaukee (Village): October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Pleasant Prairie: October 27, 3-6 p.m.

Port Washington: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Racine: TBA

Richfield: October 31, 3-6 p.m.

Saukville: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Sheboygan: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Shorewood: Canceled

Slinger: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

South Milwaukee: October 31, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Sturtevant: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Summit: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Sussex: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Union Grove: October 31. 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Wales: October 31, 4-6 p.m.

Waterford: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.

Watertown: TBA

Waukesha (City): October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Wauwatosa: TBA

West Allis: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

West Bend: October 31, 4-6 p.m.

West Milwaukee: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Wind Point: October 31, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Whitefish Bay: Canceled

HAUNTED HOUSES

The Hill Has Eyes

Website: mke.hillhaseyes.com

Location: 7900 W. Crystal Ridge Dr., Franklin

Dominion of Terror

Website: dominionofterror.com

Location: 2024 N. 15th St., Sheboygan

Phone: 920-918-2270

Abandoned Haunted House Complex

Website: abandonedhauntedhouse.com

Location: 2825 SE Frontage Rd., Mount Pleasant

Phone: 262-886-1182

Terror on Rural Street

Website: terroronruralstreet.com

Location: 147 N. Rural St., Hartford

Phone: 262-670-0998

Wisconsin Fear Grounds

Website: wisconsinfeargrounds.com

Locations: Waukesha Expo Center, 1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha

Phone: 262-844-5611

Splatter Haus

Website: splatterhaus.com

Location: 1202 S. Wildwood Avenue, Sheboygan

Burial Chamber

Website: burialchamber.com

Location: 500 N. Lake St., Neenah

Phone: 920-727-4669

Spooky Stalks Haunted Cornfield

Website: spookycornfield.com

Location: 12000 W. Appleton Ave, Milwaukee

Phone: 414-353-5466

Port Washington Ghost Walk (Canceled for 2020)

Website: capercompany.com

Location: 218 E Main St., Port Washington ‎

Ghosts of Galloway Haunted Village

HALLOWEEN STORES

Spirit Halloween

Website: spirithalloween.com

Wauwatosa

Location: 11500 W. Burleigh Street

Phone: 866-586-0155

Brookfield

16900 W. Bluemound Road

Phone: 866-586-0155

Greendale

5300 S. 76th Street

Phone: 866-586-0155

Cudahy

6077 S. Packard Avenue

Phone: 866-586-0155

Halloween Express

Website: halloweenexpress.com

Brookfield

15790 W. Capitol Drive

262-923-7019

Milwaukee

500 S. 84th Street

414-386-1210

Germantown

N96W18838 County Line Road

414-803-4170

Janesville

2800 Deerfield Drive

608-215-1221

Bartz's Party Store

Website: ebartz.com

Menomonee Falls

Location: N96 W18743 County Line Rd.

Phone: 262-251-5202

Miller and Campbell Costume Service

Website: millerandcampbell.com

Location: 907 S. 1st St., Milwaukee

Phone: 414-671-6227

