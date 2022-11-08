Gunfire struck Alderman Bauman's home, 'lodged inside wall'

article

Alderman Robert Bauman says a stray bullet struck his home on Sunday, Nov. 6 after shots were fired from vehicles traveling west on Kilbourn and south on 29th. It happened around 2:30 p.m.

Bauman said the one bullet penetrated the exterior clapboard and siding, and then traveled through a picture frame and three plaster walls.

"The bullet is now lodged inside a wall, and serves as a reminder of a random and shocking incident," said Bauman.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Full statement from Alderman Robert Bauman

"At approximately 2:27 p.m. on Sunday (November 6), shots were fired from occupants of vehicles traveling west on W. Kilbourn and south on N. 29th. One bullet entered my home after penetrating the exterior clapboard and siding, and then traveled through a picture frame and three plaster walls.

The bullet is now lodged inside a wall, and serves as a reminder of a random and shocking incident that has brought our city’s gun violence epidemic quite literally inside a normally safe haven that I share with my wife and two pets. We are safe, although at the time my wife was reading just 10 feet from where the bullet entered our home!

It was a quiet Sunday fall afternoon when this happened, with some neighbors raking leaves at the time. MPD responded in a very professional manner, with officers taking photos and measurements.

Please stay safe and alert, no matter whether you’re at home, at the store, or out walking in your neighborhood. Sadly, no area of our city is immune to the random and sometimes deadly gun violence."