Gunfire inside Menomonee Falls FedEx facility; Milwaukee man charged

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of firing dozens of gunshots inside the Menomonee Falls FedEx facility on Sunday, March 17. The accused, Isaiah Dorsey, is now charged with the following criminal counts:

Armed burglary

Felony criminal damage to property, use of a dangerous weapon

Resisting an officer

Police released body camera video of Dorsey's arrest on Tuesday, March 19.

According to the criminal complaint, Menomonee Falls police officers were dispatched to the FedEx Ground facility around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 in response to a "terminated employee who had arrived at the property with a firearm." The caller was a security guard at the facility -- and saw the defendant enter the main building.

Numerous officers arrived on the scene and began a tactical response. That is when "officers heard a single gunshot come from the inside of the FedEx building," the complaint says. When they approached the door where the sound had come from, the defendant exited -- and had a handgun in his right hand. Officers instructed the defendant several times to drop the gun. The defendant did so -- and kept his hands in the air. While attempting to take the defendant into custody, the complaint says he did not comply to the officers' demands. One officer "delivered four strikes to the defendant's lower right back area while commanding him to put his hands behind his back," the complaint says. Another officer tased the defendant who was then placed in handcuffs, "at which time he began laughing and stated, 'This is awesome, bro,'" the complaint says.

A search of the defendant revealed he had a fully loaded pistol magazine and an empty 17-round magazine. The Glock firearm on the defendant had "seven rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber," the complaint says.

Investigators spoke with a manager at the FedEx facility. He indicated the "defendant's badge would not work (on Saturday, March 16), so he responded to the guard shack to issue the defendant another entrance badge." The manager indicated the defendant was "perfectly fine and did not seem to have any issues at that time, or the rest of the workday," the complaint says. The manager confirmed the defendant was not fired prior to this incident.

The complaint later indicated officers located a total of 24 shell casings throughout the FedEx facility. A detective was provided video surveillance footage of the incident. The complaint says, "As the defendant started walking into the facility, he fired one round toward the FedEx trucks parked to the left of where he was walking. Video surveillance footage also captured the defendant entering the breakroom area at 9:43 p.m., at which time the defendant appeared to be talking to himself and then grabbed an energy drink and some potato chips from the vending machine. The defendant then fired nine rounds into a window on the door that led to the office area. At 9:46 p.m., the defendant was observed walking back toward the entrance before firing one round toward the entrance door, striking the brick wall and a piece of metal conduit."

A detective noted damage at the FedEx facility exceeded $2,500 -- and included damage to drywall, metal industrial doors, windows and office equipment.

Menomonee Falls FedEx facility

Dorsey made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Tuesday, March 19. A court commissioner set cash bond at $100,000.