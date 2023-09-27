Gun at Milwaukee's Hawthorne Elementary, parent charged

A Milwaukee Hawthorne Elementary School parent is facing charges, accused of bringing a gun to school.

Kimberly Robbins, 30, of Milwaukee, is charged with possession of a firearm on the grounds of a school.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 21, the principal was at the school's entrance near 41st and Vera when Robbins entered with what appeared to be a "silver and black semi-automatic firearm" in her pocket. When she was told she couldn't go in with the gun in her pocket, the complaint says Robbins removed the magazine from the gun and then went into the school while arguing with staff.

She later turned herself in to the police and said her gun was in her vehicle. The complaint says police recovered the 9mm gray and black semi-automatic firearm from her car.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Robbins made her initial appearance in court Wednesday, Sept. 26 and received a $1,000 signature bond.

Online court records show she was also in court Wednesday for her initial appearance in a misdemeanor hit-and-run/battery/resisting case. Those charges were filed in August.