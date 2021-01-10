Groups march to Sen. Johnson's office with demands after Capitol riot

A handful of Milwaukee groups say they want President Donald Trump removed from office immediately, gathering for a rally and march through the city Sunday, Jan. 10 that ended outside Senator Ron Johnson's office. This, four days after the U.S. Capitol riot.

They came to rally outside the senator's office with a list of three demands: removing the president and all who are complicit from office, more COVID-19 relief for Americans and an end to police crimes.

The march began in a parking lot near Summerfest Sunday morning, with the group marching to the Federal Building in downtown Milwaukee, the home of Johnson's Milwaukee office.

Most of the groups in this coalition, including the Democratic Socialists of America, the Wisconsin Freedom Road Socialist Organization and others are left-leaning and wanted to rally against the alt-right storming of the Capitol.

"(Ron Johnson) is one of the senators in Congress who have repeatedly shown their allegiance to Donald Trump and these types -- the types of people who stormed the Capitol," said Ryan Hamann, Wisconsin Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Senator Johnson said after the attack he wasn't sure who stormed the Capitol Wednesday, and whether they were Trump supporters. He called them the "fringe."

FOX6 News reached out to his office for a statement Sunday but did not hear back.