Expand / Collapse search

Groups call for Milwaukee mask mandate

By
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Groups call for Milwaukee mask mandate

A coalition of Milwaukee community organizations is calling on Mayor Tom Barrett to reinstate the citywide mask mandate.

MILWAUKEE - A coalition of Milwaukee community organizations is calling on Mayor Tom Barrett to direct his health commissioner to immediately issue a new Moving Milwaukee Forward health order and a citywide indoor mask mandate. This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. 

The Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association along with 11 other organizations sent a joint statement to Mayor Barrett and the health commissioner – asking them to take action to control the surge in COVID-19 cases.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

They released the following statement: 

 "We undersigned organizations call on Mayor Tom Barrett and the Milwaukee Health Department to issue a new health order immediately and implement an indoor mask mandate in the City of Milwaukee. This action is long past due with COVID-19 numbers steadily above extreme transmission levels in our city and around the state. The safety of our communities and our children is paramount, and you must take every action possible to reign in the current surge of COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant.

"The disease burden numbers in Milwaukee continue to be at dangerously high numbers and the current increase is similar to what we saw last fall. While we must all work to continue vaccination efforts, universal indoor masking and physical distancing are proven methods to control spread. COVID-19 infections are affecting children at much higher rates than ever before and children under 12 still cannot be vaccinated. Poor and working-class communities are much harder hit by the current surge and historic inequities have been highlighted throughout this pandemic. Inaction by our City’s government is unacceptable, especially in light of this disproportionate impact. This city’s government does not exist simply to respond to the demands of the business lobby and the wealthy.

"You must act now and you must bring the full power and authority of the Mayor’s office and the Milwaukee Health Department to bear to save lives and prevent unnecessary illness."

Milwaukee woman's Kia stolen twice, had steering wheel lock
article

Milwaukee woman's Kia stolen twice, had steering wheel lock

Surveillance captured the most recent theft of the 2019 Kia Forte. It took thieves a matter of minutes to steal the car.

Milwaukee teen killed in Texas confronting robber with hostages
article

Milwaukee teen killed in Texas confronting robber with hostages

A Milwaukee teen who moved to Texas in 2020 to escape the violence was shot and killed in Houston after police say he confronted an armed man who took hostages in a convenience store.

Pizza Man Henry's plumbing controversy causes employees to strike

A group of employees at Pizza Man on Downer Avenue coordinated a strike after they say ongoing plumbing issues inside the pizza shop were causing major damage to Henry's, the bar next door.