Greenfield pursuit, 4 teens arrested: 'Almost smoked you guys'

Video shows the pursuit that led to four teens being arrested in Greenfield.

The pursuit started with a call that may sound familiar involving reports of a stolen Kia. Officers were surprised by who they found inside.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, video shows a silver Kia swerved between traffic lanes down Loomis Road.

Greenfield police were close behind. Other officers set out stop sticks, but it was ultimately a PIT manuever that stopped the Kia.

The four teens inside then sprinted into Scout Lake Park. A Greenfield police officer drove after them, eventually placing one of the teens in handcuffs.

Greenfield police said the group of teens is connected to three stolen cars and a stolen firearm.

One teen bragged to the officers about how they almost got away.

"We almost smoked you guys," the teen said.

"Almost and did are not the same thing," an officer said.

Even the officers were surprised to learn how old that teen was.

"You’re 14?" an officer said. "Damn this (expletive) ain’t GTA man. You’re 14 years old."

The officer offered advice to the young person in his back seat.

"I tell you what, you seem like a good kid," the officer said. "If you want to play with guns and drive real fast, there’s a job for it. It’s called a cop."

FOX6 News reached out to Greenfield police Tuesday, Nov. 1 for an update on this case and to ask about some of the things in the video. We were told nobody would be available to answer questions until Wednesday.