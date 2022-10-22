Greenfield police pursuit ends in crash; 4 in custody

article

Four people were taken into custody Saturday morning, Oct 22, after police received a call about a possible stolen vehicle near 55th and Edgerton.

Officers located a silver Kia near 51st and Edgerton and started to pursue the vehicle.

Police managed to deploy a tire deflation device and performed a PIT maneuver near Scout Lake.

Officers said four teens fled from the vehicle but were later taken into custody.

Two teens have been released, and two are in the Children's Court Center.

Police said the teens are linked to three stolen cars in the city and a stolen firearm.