Greenfield police chief to stand trial, accused of felony misconduct

Greenfield's police chief is headed to trial charged with misconduct in office. On Monday, Nov. 24, prosecutors hit the embattled top cop with another felony.

Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson was in court on Monday where a commissioner bound the case over for trial.

Prosecutors also charged Johnson with an additional felony, accusing him of wiping his department-issued phone in the midst of an investigation. That investigation dug into a department-owned surveillance camera.

Johnson is accused of using that surveillance camera for personal reasons at his Racine County home months ago.

A Wisconsin Department of Justice special agent took the stand on Monday. When the use of the camera was discovered in April, the city gave Johnson an off-ramp to retire. Johnson wore a body camera to that meeting.

"How did the defendant respond to the offer, from your review of the video?" asked Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Nick Heitman.

"He turned it down," the agent answered.

"Graciously?" asked Heitman.

"He seemed angry. And turned it down forcefully," the agent replied.

Johnson was then placed on administrative leave. He was then told to turn over department property, including his cellphone.

Greenfield hired a private investigator to analyze the phone and there was nothing on it.

Greenfield Police Capt. Chuck Fletcher later came forward with a series of Facebook messages between him and Johnson. In one of those messages, Johnson writes, "I wiped my phone."

Johnson remains on administrative leave and is still collecting a paycheck, pending an internal city investigation.