The Brief Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson is criminally charged with misconduct in office. FOX6 News obtained documents through an open records request that show a disciplinary history that predates his time as chief. Johnson has been on paid administrative leave for months.



Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson is criminally charged with misconduct in office, and FOX6 News obtained documents through an open records request that show a disciplinary history that predates his time as chief.

Jay Johnson

The backstory:

Johnson is charged with one count of felony misconduct in office. Prosecutors said, when he was going through a divorce last year, he had department staff install a city-owned surveillance camera pointed at his home despite the city attorney advising against it.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Johnson has been the head of the Greenfield Police Department since 2019, when he was appointed chief of police. But Johnson has worked for the department for much longer. He started as an officer in 1992 and previously held the ranks of captain and lieutenant.

FOX6 News stopped at Johnson's home on Tuesday, but nobody answered. He then sent an email saying to contact his attorney, but FOX6 is yet to get a response.

Related article

History of disciplinary issues

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News obtained 195 pages of documents through an open records request. They show Johnson has a disciplinary history with the Greenfield Police Department dating back to 2013, years before he became chief.

The documents include several memorandums addressing issues with the then-captain, including "failing to own decisions and initiatives by the administrative staff" and "engaging in inappropriate conversations with officers."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Disciplinary records accused Johnson of sharing management-level discussions or information related to subordinates, planning activities like a "booze cruise" and organizing parties. Records also noted an instance of Johnson asking a subordinate about a sexual relationship with a fellow officer and a withdrawn harassment claim.

In 2015, a memo notes "he can't be allowed to supervise." And in 2017, he signed a settlement to become the city's emergency management coordinator with the fire department before he ultimately became chief.

FOX6 News asked Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitske how Johnson became chief with mounting issues through the years. He said: "I’m not the police and fire commission."

Greenfield Police Department

Paid administrative leave

What they're saying:

According to the criminal complaint, Greenfield's mayor tried to offer Johnson the opportunity to retire, collect a pension and a year's salary – but Johnson became irate, denying the allegations. He was put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the city's internal investigation. He's been paid nearly $75,000 while on leave.

FOX6 News questioned Mayor Michael Neitske about the investigation. He said he "can't make a statement" in regard to whether taxpayers are still paying Johnson at this time.

"There will be a time and a place for everything to come out, but for now I need to ensure the integrity of the investigations," he said.