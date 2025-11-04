Greenfield police chief accused of felony misconduct; charges filed

article

The Brief Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson was charged with felony misconduct in office by Milwaukee County prosecutors. The charge stems from an investigation into Johnson's alleged use of a city-owned surveillance camera at his private home and threatening officers. Johnson was put on paid administrative leave while the city conducted its internal investigation.



Milwaukee County prosecutors charged Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson on Tuesday, Nov. 4, with felony misconduct in office. The charge relates to an investigation into the use of a city-owned surveillance camera for use at his Wind Lake home, violating codes of conduct, and threatening other Greenfield officers.

Johnson, 58, has been on paid administrative leave since late April, when FOX6 News learned of an internal investigation into Johnson while at the helm of the suburban Milwaukee department. Johnson remains on paid leave, pending the completion of the city's internal investigation.

FOX6 News went to Johnson's home. We heard someone inside, but nobody answered the door. Johnson then emailed FOX6 News says all questions should be directed to his attorney. We are still waiting to hear back.

What they're saying:

Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitzke issued the following statement on this matter:

"We understand criminal charges have been filed against Chief Jay Johnson, who is currently on paid administrative leave from his role pending the completion of the City’s internal investigation into alleged violations of City policy, rules, procedures, and expectations of conduct. Although Johnson is presumed innocent until proven guilty of these criminal charges, they appear to be serious charges, and we do not take them lightly.

"To ensure the integrity of the criminal investigation, the City was asked by outside criminal authorities to pause its internal investigation for multiple months while the external and independent criminal process occurred. The City has resumed its internal investigation and seeks to conclude the investigation in a timely, thorough, and fair manner. Johnson is entitled to due process and will continue paid administrative leave throughout the City’s investigation, as is required by state law."

What's next:

Johnson is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on the felony charge on Monday, Nov. 10.

Johnson's response in May

What they're saying:

In early May, Police Chief Johnson invited news crews to speak with him on the allegations.

"The embarrassment and pain my family, my mother and my friend – that I – have faced in lieu of this simple conversation with them regarding these serious allegations of misconduct," Johnson said. "Recognize this was an attempt to force me into retirement, as these three points were absurd and without merit."

Johnson said the allegations against him include creating a toxic workplace and berating a union worker, but: "Due to the magnitude of situation, I cannot comment or answer any questions."

Johnson said he has since submitted a complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The city said it hasn't received any complaints from the commission.

Johnson's history with Greenfield

Dig deeper:

Johnson has been the head of the Greenfield Police Department since 2019, when he was appointed chief of police. But Johnson has worked for the department for much longer.

Johnson started his time with Greenfield as an officer back in 1992 and has been a captain and lieutenant.