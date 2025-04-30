Greenfield police chief on administrative leave over 'workplace concerns'

The Brief The Greenfield police chief has been placed on administrative leave. Police Chief Jay Johnson was placed on leave on Friday, April 25 over "workplace concerns." The Police and Fire Commission as well as Greenfield's Common Council are meeting, possibly to discuss this situation.



The mayor of Greenfield tells FOX6 News that "workplace concerns" are the reasons why that city's police chief is now on leave.

Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson

Police chief on leave

What we know:

Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitzke said Police Chief Jay Johnson was placed on administrative leave on Friday, April 25.

Johnson has been the head of the Greenfield Police Department since 2019 when he was appointed chief of police. But Johnson has worked for the department for much longer. He started his time with Greenfield as an officer back in 1992 and has been a captain and lieutenant.

Officials say Johnson was placed on administrative leave "while the city conducts an independent review of workplace concerns."

What they're saying:

Mayor Neitzke said the following in a statement:

"...Because this is a personnel matter and the review is ongoing, the City will not be providing additional details at this time. Our priority is to ensure a thorough, fair process and to maintain the continued safety and effective service of the Greenfield Police Department for our community."

FOX6 News also reached out to Common Council members and they referred back to Neitzke's statement.

FOX6 News also reached out to Police and Fire Commission members but have not heard back.

Special meeting

What's next:

On Wednesday evening, April 30, the five-member commission is set to go into closed session during a special meeting to discuss the appointment of an acting police chief.

The Greenfield Common Council will also have a special meeting. It is unclear if the council's meeting is connected to Johnson. However, council members are set to discuss and take possible action on hiring a private investigative team.