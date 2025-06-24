Greenfield police chase leads to crash in Milwaukee; 3 charged

The Brief A police chase that started in Greenfield on June 20 ended with a crash in Milwaukee. Three people are now charged in connection with the pursuit. Police recovered three firearms from the vehicle that was being chased.



A police chase and crash ended with police arresting three people. On Tuesday, June 24, prosecutors filed charges against those three – and FOX6 News learned more about the pursuit which was caught on camera.

Police chase caught on camera

What we know:

Early Friday morning, June 20, a police chase that started in Greenfield crashed in Milwaukee. Police arrested the 21-year-old driver, Julyanis Santiago and two men, 28-year-old Tyshaun Turner-Basey and 22-year-old Raiford Bacon. Police found three guns in the vehicle.

Julyanis Santiago

Turner-Basey appeared in court on Tuesday, charged with a felony gun charge. A commissioner set his bond at $1,500.

Tyshaun Turner-Basey

Prosecutors also charged Bacon with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon without a permit – and Santiago with felony charges related to leading police on the chase. Her bond was set at $3,500.

Greenfield police tried to pull the car over at 27th and Layton last Friday. It sped off, heading north into Milwaukee. Police eventually lost it on the city's south side.

The third defendant, Bacon, has not yet made his initial appearance on the misdemeanor charge. It is unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.